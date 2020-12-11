2021 football recruiting profiles: Kingswood Oxford’s Jeffrey Davis Jr.

This is part of our series on spotlighting the top football recruits in the state of Connecticut throughout the signing period. For the full list of football commitments in the state, check out our list here.

Position: CB

Measurements: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds; 4.4 40-yard dash

School: Kingswood Oxford (2016-2019) / Bristol Eastern (2020)

Hometown: Bristol

Committed to: Penn State.

Rankings: 247 Sports: Three-star; 33rd-ranked CB nationally; Rivals: Three-star; ESPN: Three-star; 3rd-ranked CT recruit

Notables: Bristol native played four years at Kingswood Oxford School, beginning as an eighth grader; Played receiver, cornerback, safety and kick returner. …Committed to Penn State on April 17 had approximately 12 FBS and Ivy League offers. …Intended to play his senior year at Bristol Central in order to graduate early and begin at Penn State in January 2021, but cancelation of the 11 vs. 11 season prevented it. …Also a All-New England-caliber sprinter in the 100 and 200.

Why you chose your school: “It’s a family atmosphere there and the coaches showed me nothing but love.” — DAVIS

What fans should know: “Jeffrey is an extremely hard worker. He’s a quiet kid who was coming (to Bristol Eastern) to work on his craft. But just because he wasn’t very vocal, you could tell, by his work ethic, he was a lead-by-example guy. Having that caliber a kid on your roster helps the other quality kids on your roster.” — Bristol Eastern’s Anthony Julius, who got to coach him for one season in 7 v. 7 competition.