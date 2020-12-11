2021 football recruiting profiles: Cheshire Academy’s Jaden Shirden

This is part of our series on spotlighting the top football recruits in the state of Connecticut throughout the signing period. For the full list of football commitments in the state, check out our list here.

Jaden Shirden

Position: RB

Measurements: 5-9, 185

School: Cheshire Academy (2020); St. Joseph (2016-2019)

Hometown: West Haven.

Committed to: Monmouth

Notables: The 2019 Walter Camp Foundation’s Connecticut Player of the Year, Connecticut High School Coaches Player of the Year and a first-team New Haven Register All-State selection. …Helped St. Joseph to three-consecutive state championship and played in four state finals during his career. … His 107 touchdowns are third all-time in state history. His 94 rushing touchdowns on their own would be a school record for touchdowns. … In his senior year, he ran for 2,061 yards on 225 carries, scoring 34 rushing touchdowns. … Ran 32 times for 179 yards in the Class L championship. … For his high school career, his 5,529 yards are 11th in state history and second in St. Joseph history to Mufasha Abdul-Basir’s 5,630. … His 228 points this season were second in the state. … Only played two games at Cheshire Academy due to COVID-19 restrictions. …Will enroll at Monmouth in the spring of 2021. The Hawks are playing a spring season, but incoming freshmen cannot participate.

Why you chose your school: “I believe it was the best fit for me academically and athletically. I felt real comfortable with the coaches as they were recruiting me throughout the process. I saw myself in a great football program where I can continue the things I did I high school at Monmouth. I’m looking forward to it.” — SHIRDEN