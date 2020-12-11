2021 football recruiting profiles: Bloomfield’s Daron Bryden

This is part of our series on spotlighting the top football recruits in the state of Connecticut throughout the signing period. For the full list of football commitments in the state, check out our list here.

DARON BRYDEN

Position: QB (pro)

Measurements: 6-2, 185

School: Bloomfield.

Hometown: Enfield.

Committed to: Stony Brook

Notables: In his junior year Bryden threw for 42 touchdowns to only five interceptions. He threw for 3,344 yards and helped lead the Warhawks back to the Class S state championship game. …In three years Bryden threw for 98 touchdowns and 7,326 yards and led the Warhawks to the 2018 Class S state championship. …Despite not having a senior year, Bryden’s name is all over the CT Football Record Book where if there was a season this year, he was on pace to break the state’s passing touchdown record of 113 set by Tanner Kingsley of Woodland in 2013. He was also 3,441 yards short of breaking the all-time passing yard mark set by Casey Cochran of New London and Masuk, set in 2011. …Bryden was an honorable mention selection of the GameTimeCT/New Haven Register All-State team in 2019.

Why you chose your school: “I signed because I really appreciated the time they took with my family and I throughout the pandemic. Having two parents that are deaf, they made sure they understood everything throughout the process and made it feel like home.” — BRYDEN

What fans should know: “Stony Brook is getting a young man that is trying to be the best. His work ethic is hands down one of the best of any high school player I have ever seen.” — BLOOMFIELD COACH TY OUTLAW