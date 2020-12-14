2021 football recruiting profile: Taft’s Jared Dunn

This is part of our series on spotlighting the top football recruits in the state of Connecticut throughout the signing period. For the full list of football commitments in the state, check out our list here.

Jared Dunn

Position: H-Back

Measurements: 6-3, 225

School: Taft School

Hometown: Newtown

Committed to: Merrimack College

Notables: A 2019 New Haven Register/GameTimeCT first-team All-State selection, a Coaches and Walter Camp first-team All-State selection… Helped Newtown to its first state title since 1992… Made 94 total tackles his senior year, 69 of them were solo tackles. Was 3rd in the state in tackle for a loss with 23 and a half. He ran for 100 yards and three touchdowns and caught nine passes for two more touchdowns.

Why you chose your school: “They were very interested in me. I toured it and they offered me last year. They were the only school to do that again (this year). It made me feel like they really wanted me.” — DUNN

What fans should know: “We got to see him work on a daily basis. He is such a versatile athlete, which is hard to find these days. He is a throwback player, he is tough and physical and can do everything.

“He’s just a hard worker who is going to try and maximize his ability.” — Taft coach TYLER WHITLEY