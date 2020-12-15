2021 football recruiting profile: Notre Dame-West Haven’s Tyler Basti

This is part of our series on spotlighting the top football recruits in the state of Connecticut throughout the signing period. For the full list of football commitments in the state, check out our list here.

Tyler Basti

Position: RB

Measurements: 5-10, 210

School: Notre Dame-West Haven

Hometown: East Haven

Committed to: Sacred Heart University

Notables: As a sophomore, Basti was called upon to be the starting running back for the Green Knights in the middle of season due to an injury and Basti played well. …He rushed for 163 and two touchdowns in a win over Branford and finished the season with 332 rushing yards and rushed for 5.4 yards a carry. …He was expected to have a starting role as a junior, but suffered an injury that forced him to miss almost the entire season. ..Basti was going to be a two-way starter for the Green Knights and one of their top players this year.

Why you chose your school: “I have been on campus a lot. I am very comfortable with a lot of people there… I really like the coaching staff.” — BASTI

What fans should know: “He loves to play football, he loves to practice, he loves to play in the games. Sacred Heart will get a kid who can play offense and defense. He’s tough. The kid loves playing football. If it’s raining, snowing, cold or hot he just loves playing football. You never have to ask him to work hard.” — Notre Dame-West Haven coach JOE DECAPRIO.