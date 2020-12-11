2021 football recruiting profile: Avon Old Farms’ Tyler Phommachanh

This is part of our series on spotlighting the top football recruits in the state of Connecticut throughout the signing period. For the full list of football commitments in the state, check out our list here.

Tyler Phommachanh

Position: QB (dual)

Measurements: 6-foot, 200

School: Avon Old Farms (2018-20); Bunnell (2016-17).

Hometown: Stratford.

Committed to: Connecticut.

Rankings: 247 Sports: Three-star, 67th dual QB nationally (2nd in CT); ESPN: Three-star, 45th dual QB nationally.

Notables: Played two full seasons at Avon Old Farms after playing the first two at Bunnell-Stratford. … At AOF, he repeated sophomore year and filled in for his older brother, Taisun, at quarterback. …Took over full time as a junior and led the Winged Beavers to an 8-1 record, including an Erickson League championship and berth in the NEPSAC’s Kevin Driscoll Bowl game.

Phommachanh evades pressure, hits New Canaan’a Wyatt Wilson who dives at the pylon to pull Avon old Farms within 22-14 with 4min left 3rd #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/weKSDKxMYl — Sean Patrick Bowley (@SPBowley) November 16, 2019

Why you chose your school: “One of the main reasons was that it’s close to home, my family is here, my support is here. This is where I grew up. I felt like (UConn) was a great opportunity for me to grow and get better as a player and a student-athlete. The coaching staff showed me the most love out of everybody I’ve talked to since the beginning.” — PHOMMACHANH

What fans should know: Brother of Clemson QB Taisun Phommachanh, son of former Harding standout Sam Phommachanh.