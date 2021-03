2021 FCIAC Ice Hockey Tournament Brackets

The 2021 FCIAC Boys Ice Hockey tournaments are set to begin on Monday, March 22.

The FCIAC will host two tournaments this year, one for the Division I teams and one for the Division II/Division III teams.

New Canaan is the defending FCIAC champions.

DIVISION I BRACKET

DIVISION II/III BRACKET

Is not officially set yet



CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

2020 — NEW CANAAN 4, DARIEN 3

2019 — RIDGEFIELD 8, GREENWICH 1

2018 — RIDGEFIELD 6, GREENWICH 4

2017 — RIDGEFIELD 5, NEW CANAAN 2

2016 — GREENWICH 5, ST. JOSEPH 0

2015 — DARIEN 5, GREENWICH 3

2014 — NEW CANAAN 2, DARIEN 0

2013 — RIDGEFIELD 5, ST. JOSEPH 4

2012 — RIDGEFIELD def. DARIEN

2011 — NEW CANAAN def. ST. JOSEPH

2010 — NEW CANAAN def. RIDGEFIELD

2009 — GREENWICH def. DARIEN

2008 — DARIEN def. NEW CANAAN

2007 — RIDGEFIELD def. NEW CANAAN

2006 — DARIEN def. RIDGEFIELD

2005 — NEW CANAAN def. GREENWICH

2004 — NEW CANAAN def. STAMFORD

2003 — STAMFORD def. NEW CANAAN

2002 — GREENWICH def. NEW CANAAN

2001 — GREENWICH def. NEW CANAAN

2000 — DARIEN def. GREENWICH

1999 — NEW CANAAN def. TRINITY CATHOLIC

1998 — NEW CANAAN def. TRINITY CATHOLIC

1997 — NEW CANAAN def. DARIEN

1996 — NEW CANAAN def. TRINITY CATHOLIC

1995 — TRINITY CATHOLIC def. GREENWICH

1994 — NEW CANAAN def GREENWICH

1993 — TRINITY CATHOLIC def. GREENWICH

1992 — GREENWICH def. DARIEN

1991 — GREENWICH def. STAMFORD CATHOLIC

1990 — STAMFORD CATHOLIC def. NEW CANAAN

1989 — NEW CANAAN def. GREENWICH

1988 — RIDGEFIELD def. NEW CANAAN

1987 — DARIEN def. GREENWICH

1986 — GREENWICH def. RIDGEFIELD

1985 — GREENWICH def. WESTHILL

1984 — RIDGEFIELD def. GREENWICH

1983 — DARIEN def. RIDGEFIELD

1982 — NEW CANAAN def. GREENWICH

1981 — DARIEN

1980 — STAMFORD def. DARIEN

1979 — GREENWICH

1978 — DARIEN

1977 — NEW CANAAN

1976 — GREENWICH

1975 — NEW CANAAN

1974 — GREENWICH