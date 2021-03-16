2021 FCIAC Girls Hockey Tournament Brackets

The 2021 FCIAC girls hockey conference tournament started on Monday, March 15.
All of the games will be hosted by the higher seed.
The semifinals will take place on Thursday, March 18 and the final will be on Saturday, March 20.
Darien is the defending champion.
TOURNAMENT BRACKET
Championship History
2020 — DARIEN def. NEW CANAAN
2019 — NEW CANAAN def. GREENWICH
2018 — GREENWICH def. NEW CANAAN
2017 — GREENWICH def. DARIEN
2016 — DARIEN def. NEW CANAAN
2015 — DARIEN def. RIDGEFIELD
2014 — DARIEN def. RIDGEFIELD
2013 — DARIEN def. NEW CANAAN
2012 — NEW CANAAN def. GREENWICH
2011 — NEW CANAAN def. DARIEN
2010 — NEW CANAAN def. DARIEN
2009 — DARIEN def. NEW CANAAN
2008 — ST. JOSEPH def. NEW CANAAN
2007 — NEW CANAAN def. RIDGEFIELD
2006 — NEW CANAAN def. RIDGEFIELD
2005 — NEW CANAAN def. GREENWICH
2004 — RIDGEFIELD def. GREENWICH