2021 FCIAC Girls Hockey Tournament Brackets

The 2021 FCIAC girls hockey conference tournament started on Monday, March 15.

All of the games will be hosted by the higher seed.

The semifinals will take place on Thursday, March 18 and the final will be on Saturday, March 20.

Darien is the defending champion.

Championship History

2020 — DARIEN def. NEW CANAAN

2019 — NEW CANAAN def. GREENWICH

2018 — GREENWICH def. NEW CANAAN

2017 — GREENWICH def. DARIEN

2016 — DARIEN def. NEW CANAAN

2015 — DARIEN def. RIDGEFIELD

2014 — DARIEN def. RIDGEFIELD

2013 — DARIEN def. NEW CANAAN

2012 — NEW CANAAN def. GREENWICH

2011 — NEW CANAAN def. DARIEN

2010 — NEW CANAAN def. DARIEN

2009 — DARIEN def. NEW CANAAN

2008 — ST. JOSEPH def. NEW CANAAN

2007 — NEW CANAAN def. RIDGEFIELD

2006 — NEW CANAAN def. RIDGEFIELD

2005 — NEW CANAAN def. GREENWICH

2004 — RIDGEFIELD def. GREENWICH