Girls Basketball

2021 FCIAC Girls Basketball Tournament Bracket

|

Trumbull’s Grace Lesko (23) drives the ball to the basket between Ridgefield’s Kelly Chittenden (3), left, and Harley Zins (11) during girls basketball action in Trumbull, Conn., on Wednesday Feb.10, 2021.

The 2021 FCIAC Girls Basketball Tournament will tip off Wednesday, March 17 with the first round and conclude Saturday, March 27 with the championship at a time to be determined. All of the league’s teams qualify for this year’s tournament.

Ridgefield is the defending champion and the tournament’s top seed.

TOURNAMENT BRACKET

Previous Champions

2020 — RIDGEFIELD 50, Staples 46 (2OT)
2019 — NORWALK 32, Trinity Catholic 29
2018 — Trumbull
2017 — Trumbull
2016 — Stamford
2015 — Ridgefield
2014 — Danbury
2013 — Danbury
2012 — Danbury
2011 — Trumbull
2010 — St. Joseph
2009 — Warde
2008 — Trinity Catholic
2007 — Trinity Catholic
2006 — Trinity Catholic
2005 — Trumbull
2004 — McMahon
2003 — McMahon
2002 — Trinity Catholic
2001 — Norwalk
2000 — Norwalk
1999 — Norwalk
1998 — Fairfield
1997 — Fairfield
1996 — Ridgefield
1995 — Staples
1994 — Bridgeport Central
1993 — Staples
1992 — Ridgefield
1991 — Staples
1990 — Staples
1989 — Wilton
1988 — Greenwich
1987 — Greenwich
1986 — Darien
1985 — Greenwich
1984 — Warde
1983 — Norwalk
1982 — Norwalk
1981 — Norwalk
1980 — Westhill
1979 — Stamford
1978 — Stamford
1977 — Westhill
1976 — Warde
1975 — Norwalk