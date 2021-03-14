2021 FCIAC Boys Basketball Tournament Bracket

The 2021 FCIAC Boys Basketball Tournament will begin Saturday, March 14 with a play-in round and conclude Thursday, March 27 with the championship game.

The first round will be Tuesday, March 16, followed by the quarterfinals Friday, March 19. The semifinals will be held Tuesday, March 23 and championship on Friday, March 26.

Due to COVID format changes, all of the league’s teams qualify for the tournament this season. Two-time defending champion Ridgefield is the top seed.