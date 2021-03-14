2021 FCIAC Boys Basketball Tournament Bracket

The 2021 FCIAC Boys Basketball Tournament will begin Saturday, March 14 with a play-in round and conclude Thursday, March 27 with the championship game.
The first round will be Tuesday, March 16, followed by the quarterfinals Friday, March 19. The semifinals will be held Tuesday, March 23 and championship on Friday, March 26.
Due to COVID format changes, all of the league’s teams qualify for the tournament this season. Two-time defending champion Ridgefield is the top seed.
TOURNAMENT BRACKET
CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY
2020 — RIDGEFIELD 63, Trinity Catholic 58
MVP: Johnny Briody, Ridgefield (15 points)
2019 — RIDGEFIELD 52, Danbury 49
MVP: James St. Pierre, Ridgefield (24 points)
2018 — DANBURY 75, Trumbull 57
MVP: Denali Burton, Danbury (24 points)
2017 — RIDGEFIELD 68, Wilton 64 2OT
MVP: Chris Longo, Ridgefield (17 points)
2016 — WESTHILL 72, Danbury 61
MVP: Parrish Rowell, Westhill (21 points)
2015 — WESTHILL 64, Norwalk 60
MVP: Jeremiah Livingston, Westhill (40 points)
2014 — BRIDGEPORT CENTRAL 80, Greenwich 72
MVP: Tyler Ancrum, Central (26 points)
2013 — BRIDGEPORT CENTRAL 75, Trinity Catholic 67
MVP: Tyler Ancrum, Central (24 points)
2012 — BASSICK 62, Trinity Catholic 48
MVP: Jerond Rogers, Bassick (19 points)
2011 — BASSICK 57, Stamford 51
MVP: Marlon Bennett, Bassick (12 points)
2010 — BRIDGEPORT CENTRAL 77, St. Joseph 65
MVP: Khristopher Colon, Central (12 points)
2009 — STAMFORD 65, Trinity Catholic 63 OT
MVP: Chris Evans, Stamford (24 points)
2008 — TRINITY CATHOLIC 51, Harding 46
MVP: Eric Jean-Guillame, Trinity Catholic
2007 — BASSICK 73, Trinity Catholic 62
MVP: Jovan Holden, Bassick (39 points)
2006 — HARDING 70, Trinity Catholic 67
MVP: Charoy Bentley, Harding (39 points)
2005 — TRINITY CATHOLIC 58, Harding 53
MVP: Ryan Blackmon and Craig Austrie, Trinity Catholic
2004 — TRINITY CATHOLIC 61, Bridgeport Central 59
MVP: Dave McClure, TC (24 points)
2003 — TRINITY CATHOLIC 89, Stamford 61
MVP: Craig Austrie, TC (24 points)
2002 — HARDING 54, Greenwich 42
MVP: John Sullivan, Harding
2001 — TRINITY CATHOLIC 67, St. Joseph 62
MVP: Glenn Pape, Trinity Catholic
2000 — ST. JOSEPH 73, Harding 70
MVP: Jared Pierce, St. Joseph (28 points)
1999 — HARDING 45, Bridgeport Central 37
MVP: Antoine Sistrunk, Harding (17 points)
1998 — NORWALK 67, St. Joseph 52
MVPs: Bobby Trimboli (21 points), Brandon Miles (20 points)
1997 — HARDING 56, St. Joseph 38
MVP: Travis Upchurch, Harding
1996 — NORWALK 84, St. Joseph 74
MVP: T.J. Trimboli, Norwalk (30 points, 8 assists)
1995 — NORWALK 94, Bassick 77
MVP: Zack Wrentz, Norwalk (15 points, 12 rebounds)
1994 — HARDING 71, Danbury 63
MVP: Robert Thompson, Harding (22 points)
1993 — TRINITY CATHOLIC 66, Fairfield 61
1992 — DANBURY
1991 — DANBURY
1990 — DANBURY
1989 — WESTHILL
1988 — WESTHILL
1987 — NORWALK
1986 — MCMAHON
1985 — NORWALK
1984 — NORWALK
1983 — TRUMBULL
1982 — TRUMBULL
1981 — NORWALK
1980 — NORWALK
1979 — WESTHILL
1978 — MCMAHON
1977 — MCMAHON
1976 — RIPPOWAM
1975 — RIPPOWAM
1974 — MCMAHON
1973 — MCMAHON
1972 — NORWALK
1971 — RIPPOWAM
1970 — STAMFORD CATHOLIC
1969 — NEW CANAAN
1968 — RIPPOWAM
1967 — RIPPOWAM
1966 — NORWALK
1965 — No tournament
1964 — STAMFORD
1963 — STAPLES
1962 – DANBURY