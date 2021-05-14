2021 ECC spring postseason tournament scoreboard / schedule

The 2021 Eastern Connecticut Conference Spring postseason tournament schedule. For more information visit the ECC website.
BASEBALL
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, May 25 at higher seeds
Semifinals
Wednesday, May 26 at higher seeds
Final
Thursday, May 27 at Fitch HS, Groton
SOFTBALL
Quarterfinals
Monday, May 24 at higher seeds
Semifinals
Tuesday, May 25 at higher seeds
Final
Wednesday, May 26 at Griswold HS, Griswold
BOYS LACROSSE
Quarterfinals
Monday, May 24 at higher seeds
Semifinals
Tuesday, May 25 at higher seeds
Final
Thursday, May 27 at Montville/Watertford
GIRLS LACROSSE
Quarterfinals
Monday, May 24 at higher seeds
Semifinals
Tuesday, May 25 at higher seeds
Final
Thursday, May 27 at Montville/Watertford
BOYS TENNIS
Quarterfinals
Monday, May 24 at Killingly HS
Semifinals
Tuesday, May 25 at Killingly HS
Final
Wednesday, May 26 at Killingly
GIRLS TENNIS
Quarterfinals
Monday, May 24 at Stonington HS
Semifinals
Tuesday, May 25 at Stonington HS
Final
Wednesday, May 26 at Stonington HS
BOYS & GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Division I Championships
Monday. May 24 at East Lyme HS
Division II Championships
Monday, May 24 at Plainfield HS
BOYS GOLF
ECC Championship
Thursday, June 3 at CT National, Putnam