2021 ECC spring postseason tournament scoreboard / schedule

|

The 2021 Eastern Connecticut Conference Spring postseason tournament schedule. For more information visit the ECC website.

BASEBALL

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, May 25 at higher seeds

Semifinals

Wednesday, May 26 at higher seeds

Final

Thursday, May 27 at Fitch HS, Groton

SOFTBALL

Quarterfinals

Monday, May 24 at higher seeds

Semifinals

Tuesday, May 25 at higher seeds

Final

Wednesday, May 26 at Griswold HS, Griswold

BOYS LACROSSE

Quarterfinals

Monday, May 24 at higher seeds

Semifinals

Tuesday, May 25 at higher seeds

Final

Thursday, May 27 at Montville/Watertford 

GIRLS LACROSSE

Quarterfinals

Monday, May 24 at higher seeds

Semifinals

Tuesday, May 25 at higher seeds

Final

Thursday, May 27 at Montville/Watertford 

BOYS TENNIS

Quarterfinals

Monday, May 24 at Killingly HS

Semifinals

Tuesday, May 25 at Killingly HS

Final

Wednesday, May 26 at Killingly

GIRLS TENNIS

Quarterfinals

Monday, May 24 at Stonington HS

Semifinals

Tuesday, May 25 at Stonington HS

Final

Wednesday, May 26 at Stonington HS

BOYS & GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Division I Championships

Monday. May 24 at East Lyme HS

Division II Championships

Monday, May 24 at Plainfield HS

BOYS GOLF

ECC Championship

Thursday, June 3 at CT National, Putnam