2021 ECC Girls Basketball Tournament Brackets

The 2021 ECC Girls Basketball Tournaments will tip off with first-round games Wednesday, March 17 at sites of the higher seeds and conclude March 24-25 with championships.
This year’s tournaments have been divided into Northern and Southern divisions, rather than Division I and II.
Norwich Free Academy, last year’s Division I winner and current No. 1 team in the GameTimeCT Top 10 poll, is the top seed in the Northern Division.
Killingly, last year’s Division II champion, is the No. 1 seed in the Southern Division.
Start times will be posted as they become available.
SOUTHERN DIVISION BRACKET
NORTHERN DIVISION BRACKET
Recent Champions
2020 — Div 1: NORWICH FREE ACADEMY 58, Bacon Academy 30; Div 2: KILLINGLY 55, Putnam 49
2019 — Div 1: NEW LONDON 54, Bacon Academy 40; Div 2: WINDHAM 39, Montville 28
2018 — Div 1: NEW LONDON 57, Norwich Free Academy 28; Div 2: WATERFORD 48, Lyman Memorial 26
2017 — Div 1: NEW LONDON 52, Norwich Free Academy 39; Div 2: WOODSTOCK ACADEMY 47, St. Bernard 22
2016 — NORWICH FREE ACADEMY 57, Waterford 52
2015 — NORWICH FREE ACADEMY 44, New London 28
2014 — NORWICH FREE ACADEMY 53, New London 45