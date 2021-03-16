2021 ECC Girls Basketball Tournament Brackets

The 2021 ECC Girls Basketball Tournaments will tip off with first-round games Wednesday, March 17 at sites of the higher seeds and conclude March 24-25 with championships.

This year’s tournaments have been divided into Northern and Southern divisions, rather than Division I and II.

Norwich Free Academy, last year’s Division I winner and current No. 1 team in the GameTimeCT Top 10 poll, is the top seed in the Northern Division.

Killingly, last year’s Division II champion, is the No. 1 seed in the Southern Division.

Start times will be posted as they become available.