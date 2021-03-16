2021 ECC Boys Basketball Tournament Brackets

The 2021 ECC Boys Basketball Tournaments will tip off with first-round games Wednesday, March 17 at sites of the higher seeds and conclude Friday, March 26 and Saturday, March 27 with championships.
This year’s tournaments have been divided into Northern and Southern divisions, rather than Division I and II.
Fitch is the top seed in the ECC South Tournament. NFA, last year’s Division I champion, is the No. 4 seed. Also included in the South tournament is 2020 Division II champion St. Bernard.
In the ECC North Tournament, Woodstock is the top seed.
NORTH TOURNAMENT BRACKET
SOUTH TOURNAMENT BRACKET
Recent Tournament History
2020 — Division I: NORWICH FREE ACADEMY 54, Ledyard 43; Division II: ST. BERNARD 62, Putnam 50
2019 — Division I: WATERFORD 65, Norwich Free Academy 60; Division II: ST. BERNARD 57, Stonington 43
2018 — Division I: WATERFORD 69, East Lyme 53; Division II: ST. BERNARD 51, Woodstock Academy 45
2017 — Division I: LEDYARD 82, Waterford 68; Division II: ST. BERNARD 58, Windham 54
2016 — BACON ACADEMY 47, New London 44
2015 — NEW LONDON 68, Ledyard 62
2014 — NORWICH FREE ACADEMY 58, Woodstock 52
2013 — NEW LONDON 76, Norwich Free Academy 59
2012 — NEW LONDON 93, Ledyard 64
2011 — NEW LONDON 80, Stonington 41
2010 — NEW LONDON 76, Norwich Free Academy 59
2009 –– NEW LONDON 51, Norwich Free Academy 48
2008 — NEW LONDON 74, Norwich Free Academy 66
2007 — NORWICH FREE ACADEMY 78, New London 62
2006 — NEW LONDON 59, Norwich Free Academy 41
2005 — NEW LONDON 69, Fitch 63