2021 ECC Boys Basketball Tournament Brackets

The 2021 ECC Boys Basketball Tournaments will tip off with first-round games Wednesday, March 17 at sites of the higher seeds and conclude Friday, March 26 and Saturday, March 27 with championships.

This year’s tournaments have been divided into Northern and Southern divisions, rather than Division I and II.

Fitch is the top seed in the ECC South Tournament. NFA, last year’s Division I champion, is the No. 4 seed. Also included in the South tournament is 2020 Division II champion St. Bernard.

In the ECC North Tournament, Woodstock is the top seed.