2021 CTC Girls Basketball Tournament Brackets

The 2021 Connecticut Technical Conference girls basketball championships will begin with divisional tournaments Tuesday, March 16 and end with an overall championship next week at a time to be determined.

This year’s tournament will be split into two divisions, the Nutmeg and the Charter Oak. The winners of the two division championship tournaments will advance to a CTC Championship game.

Abbott Tech is the No. 1 seed in the Nutmeg Division, which will consist of eight teams, including No. 6-seed and defending champion Bullard-Havens.

The Charter Oak division tournament will consist of five teams. The top seeds have yet to be determined between Windham and Goodwin Tech. The top three seeds receive byes into the semifinals.

Tournament game times will be updated.

Recent Tournament History

2020 — BULLARD-HAVENS 37, Prince Tech 29

2019 — BULLARD-HAVENS 61, Cheney Tech 28

2018 — BULLARD-HAVENS 77, Prince Tech 44