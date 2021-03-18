2021 CRAL Girls Basketball Tournament brackets

The 2021 Capitol Region Athletic League girls basketball tournament will tip off Monday, March 22 with quarterfinals and continue with semifinals Wednesday, March 24. The championship is TBA.
Parish Hill (10-0) is the top seed and two-time defending champion. The Pirates are 46-0 all-time in CRAL play since joining the league in 2018.
TOURNAMENT BRACKET
Championship History
2019 — PARISH HILL 55, Aerospace 40
2018 — PARISH HILL 47, Innovation 34
2017 — HMTCA def. Achievement First
2016 — HMTCA 33, MLC 22
2015 — METRO LEARNING CENTER 33, HMTCA 17
2014 — HMTCA 44, MLC 30