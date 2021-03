2021 Conference Girls Ice Hockey Tournament Schedules

CCC

FIRST ROUND

Monday, March 22

Top two seeds have byes

Game A: No. 6 at No. 3

Game B: No. 5 at No. 4

SEMIFINALS

Wednesday, March 24

Game C: Game A winner at No. 2

Game D: Game B winner at No. 1

FINAL AND CONSOLATIONS

Friday, March 26

Championship: Winners of Games C and D

Consolation: Losers of Games A and B

Consolation: Losers of Games C and D

FCIAC

All games will be hosted by the higher seeds

QUARTERFINALS

Monday, March 15

No. 6 Stamford/Westhill/Staples vs. No. 3 Trumbull/St. Joseph at The Rinks at Shelton, 3:15 p.m.

No. 8 Ridgefield/Danbury vs. No. 1 Darien at Darien Ice House, 6 p.m.

No. 7 Fairfield co-op vs. No. 2 New Canaan at Darien Ice House, 8:15 p.m.

No. 5 Wilton/Norwalk vs. No. 4 Greenwich at Hamill Rink, time TBA

SEMIFINALS

Thursday, March 18

FINAL

Saturday, March 20 – Time and site TBD

SCC

FIRST ROUND

Saturday, March 20

Top seed has bye

No. 7 at No. 2

No. 6 at No. 3

No. 5 at No. 4

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday, March 23

Times and sites TBD

FINAL

Thursday, March 25 at Bennett Rink, 7 p.m.