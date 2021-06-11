2021 CIAC softball championship preview capsules

CLASS LL

No. 2 Ludlowe (23-1) vs No. 1 Southington (25-1)

When: Saturday, 3 p.m.

Where: Biondi Field, West Haven

Tickets: Adults $10, Students $5, Senior Citizens $5, Children five and under; military in uniform or with I.D., Free. Tickets must be purchased in advance online.

ON THE AIR/WEB: NFHS Network (Subscription required)

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME APPEARANCES

Fairfield Ludlowe: 1st appearance

Southington: 24th appearance, 18-5 overall. 2019 def. NFA 7-6; 2017 def. Trumbull; 2015 def. Cheshire; 2014 Def. Amity; 2013 Def. Mercy; 2012 lost Amity; 2004 def. Bristol Central; 2003 lost Amity; 2002 lost Amity; 1999 def. Amity; 1998 lost Lyman Hall; 1997 def. Amity; 1993 def. Westhill; 1990 def. Staples; 1988 def. Norwalk; 1987 def. Danbury; 1987 def. Holy Cross; 1985 def. Cheshire; 1983 def. East Haven; 1982 def. Manchester; 1981 def. Hamden; 1979 def. Amity; 1978 def. Norwalk.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR

Historical opposites: Ludlowe has never been to a state championship game while Southington will play in its 24th. Ludlowe (No. 2 in the GameTimeCT Poll) and Southington (No. 3) have each only lost once, Ludlowe to St. Joseph in the regular season and Southington to Bristol Eastern in the second game of the season. Ludlowe likely has the best lineup in the state, slashing .451/.517/.668 with sluggers like Allie Clark, Caitlyn Romero, Chelsea Villar, and Elena Ohe, among others. Southington ace Julia Panarella has been here before, propelling Southington to the 2019 title as a sophomore. She is 20-1 this year with a 0.84 ERA and 220 strikeouts in 125 innings pitched.

YOU SHOULD KNOW

Ludlowe won the FCIAC title, taking down St. Joseph and showing its ability to win the big game. Freshman pitcher Alex Lewey has impressed, but will be tested by her first non-FCIAC opponent in Southington. The Blue Knights will attempt to win their second Class LL title in a row, a feat it has not accomplished since 2013-2015 when it won three in a row.

CLASS L

No. 2 St. Joseph (22-1) vs No. 1 Masuk (23-0)

When: Saturday, 3 p.m.

Where: Deluca Field, Stratford

Tickets: Adults $10, Students $5, Senior Citizens $5, Children five and under; military in uniform or with I.D., Free. Tickets must be purchased in advance online.

ON THE AIR/WEB: NFHS Network (Subscription required)

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME APPEARANCES

St. Joseph: 11th appearance, 6-4 overall. 2018 def. Griswold 5-2; 2015 lost Oxford; 2010 def. Lauralton Hall; 2009 lost Seymour; 2007 def. Seymour; 2006 def. Bristol Eastern; 2001 lost Morgan; 1984 def. Waterford; 1982 def. Haddam-Killingworth; 1979 lost Sheehan

Masuk: 9th appearance, 6-2 overall. 2019 def. East Haven 2-0; 2018 def. Brookfield; 2016 lost Fitch; 2013 def. Foran; 2009 lost Fitch; 2008 def. Naugatuck; 2007 def. NFA; 1974 def. Westbrook.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR

In the last three seasons (2018, 2019 and 2021), Masuk has won 76 of its 77 games. Its lone loss was 2-0 to St. Joseph on May 4, 2019. In that time it won the SWC tournament each year (four in a row overall) as well as the Class L title in 2018 and 2019. Masuk was voted the No. 1 team in the GameTimeCT preseason poll and has remained there throughout the season. Starting pitcher Kathryn Gallant has filled the void left by pitchers who graduated and has been unbeatable since her first career start on opening day. Freshman breakout Natalie Leito is hitting over .500 with nine home runs and the Panthers return seniors Katie Welch and Jacie Hall among others. St. Joseph ace Lauren Wasikowski has only lost one game this season and along with slugger Maddy Fitzgerald, will try to hand Masuk its second loss in three seasons.

YOU SHOULD KNOW

St. Joseph won the Class M state title in 2018 and will compete for its first Class L championship since winning in 2006. As the No. 1 seed in Class L in 2019, St. Joseph lost in the second round to East Haven (who ended up losing the championship game to Masuk). Masuk is looking for its third Class L title in as many years as the unanimous No. 1 team in the state according to the GameTimeCT poll.

CLASS M

No. 10 Seymour (20-5) vs No. 5

North Branford (21-2)

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Where: Deluca Field, Stratford

Tickets: Adults $10, Students $5, Senior Citizens $5, Children five and under; military in uniform or with I.D., Free. Tickets must be purchased in advance online.

ON THE AIR/WEB: NFHS Network (Subscription required)

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME APPEARANCES

Seymour: 20th appearance, 11-8 overall. 2019 lost Waterford 6-5; 2017 def. North Branford; 2016 def. Rocky Hill; 2014 def. East Haven; 2011 lost Sacred Heart; 2009 def. St. Joseph; 2007 lost St. Joseph; 2006 def. Lauralton Hall; 2005 def. Daniel Hand; 2004 def. Sacred Heart; 2003 lost Lyman Hall; 2000 def. Sacred Heart; 1998 lost Morgan; 1996 def. Bristol Eastern; 1995 def. Bethel; 1994 lost Ledyard; 1993 def. Stonington; 1992 lost Middletown; 1985 lost Lewis Mills.

North Branford: 3rd appearance, 0-2 overall. 2017 lost Seymour; 1975 lost Sheehan.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR

It doesn’t seem to matter how the regular season goes for Seymour, because it always seems to thrive in the state tournament. Seymour senior Morgan Teodosio is hitting .551 this year with eight home runs and more RBIs (44) than hits (43). Starting pitcher Lifrieri is 20-5 with a 1.96 ERA and 196 strikeouts in 150 innings pitched. For North Branford, Jada Miconi’s big bat and the electric arm of freshman pitcher Kiley Mullins have been met with little resistance. Mullins is 9-1 with a 0.58 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 60 innings. The Thunderbirds easily handled NVL (Seymour’s conference) champion Woodland 7-2 in the semifinal round. Woodland was undefeated at the time.

YOU SHOULD KNOW

Though none of the players remain, North Branford and Seymour will get a rematch of the 2017 Class M title in which Seymour won 4-3. Unlike last time, North Branford enters as the favorite. It claimed the Shoreline title after finishing the regular season with ten games in ten days (nine wins) due to a team quarantine early on. Seymour’s roster brings more experience after its Class M championship loss to Waterford in 2019. Morgan Teodosio, Erin Lifrieri and Jacey Cosciello remember their 2019 run falling short and are prepared to avenge it.

CLASS S

No. 4 Coginchaug (18-3) vs No. 2

Somers (21-2)

When: Saturday, 12 p.m.

Where: Biondi Field, West Haven

Tickets: Adults $10, Students $5, Senior Citizens $5, Children five and under; military in uniform or with I.D., Free. Tickets must be purchased in advance online.

ON THE AIR/WEB: NFHS Network (Subscription required)

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME APPEARANCES

Somers: 2nd appearance, 1-0 overall. 2019 defeated Coginchaug 3-2.

Coginchaug: 17th appearance, 11-5 overall. 2019 lost Somers 3-2; 2012 def. St. Bernard; 2009 lost Canton; 2008 def. Lyman Memorial; 2007 lost Lyman Memorial; 2006 def. Hale Ray; 2005 def. Thomaston; 2002 def. Hale Ray; 2000 lost Hale Ray; 1999 def. Trinity Catholic; 1998 def. Hale Ray; 1997 def. Tourtellotte; 1995 def. Hale Ray; 1994 def. Trinity Catholic; 1983 def. Haddam-Killingworth; 1981 lost Ellington.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR

Somers did not get to play for an NCCC Championship, but with only two losses starting pitcher Emily Reynolds will attempt to claim her second straight Class S title. Coginchaug also returns to the Class S final with some fresh faces. The twin sister pitching/catching duo of Dana and Kelly Boothroyd have been here before and will fight for another title as seniors.

YOU SHOULD KNOW

Two years removed from losing the Class S final to Somers 3-2, Coginchaug gets its rematch. Somers had trailed 2-1 in the seventh inning, but rallied with two outs to score two runs on a ground ball with great baserunning. With the two teams meeting again in 2021, Coginchaug’s Kelly Boothroyd (who was the losing pitcher) will look for revenge against Somers championship game winner Emily Reynolds.