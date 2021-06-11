2021 CIAC girls lacrosse state championship capsules

CLASS L

No. 7 Ludlowe (17-4) vs. No. 4 Darien (17-3)

When: Saturday, Noon

Where: Bunnell High School, Stratford

Tickets: $10 adults, $5 for students and senior citizens (65 and older), free for children under 5 and members of the military with an I.D. Tickets must be purchased in advance online.

ON THE AIR/WEB: NFHS Network (Subscription required)

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME APPEARANCES

Ludlowe: 2nd appearance, 1-0 overall. 2010 def. Staples 15-9 (Div. II).

Darien: 13th appearance, 10-2 overall. 2019 def. New Canaan 12-6; 2017 def. Wilton 13-10; 2016 def. Warde 12-5; 2015 def. Wilton 14-10; 2013 def. Greenwich 18-6; 2011 def. Daniel Hand 15-5 (Class M); 2009 def. New Canaan 16-9 (Div. I); 2008 def. Wilton 20-7 (Div. I); 2007 def. Wilton 17-11 (Div. I); 2006 lost to Wilton 9-8 (Div. I); 2004 lost to Wilton 9-7 (Div. I).

WHAT TO LOOK FOR

Darien defeated Ludlowe 19-7 in their only meeting during the regular season…. The Blue Wave has outscored its opponents 293-97 this season… Junior goalie Shea Dolce, the MVP of the 2019 FCIAC final, anchored a great defensive effort in Darien’s 8-4 win over New Canaan in the Class L semifinals… The Wave’s offense has been bolstered by the return from injury of sophomore Chloe Humphrey, the top recruit nationally in the Class of 2023… Ludlowe is 17-4 and all four losses have come against the top three teams in the State coaches poll… The Falcons feature seniors Callie Cirilli (58 goals) on attack and Anna Paulmann on defense… Sophomore Kaleigh Sommers has been a breakout star with 63 goals, 19 assists and 111 draw control wins.

YOU SHOULD KNOW

Darien is the most prolific girls lacrosse team in CIAC championship game history, having reached the final 13 times with 10 titles… New Canaan is second with nine appearances, and Wilton has eight… The Wave has a 10-game winning streak in the state finals, a run which includes five straight championships from 2013 to 2017… Daren defeated New Canaan 12-6 in the 2019 Class L final… Ludlowe won in its only other trip to the state final, beating Staples 15-9 for the 2010 Div. I crown… The Falcons were eliminated from the 2019 playoffs by Darien 22-8 in the quarterfinals… The FCIAC had nine teams in the Class L tournament, with three teams reaching the semifinals.

CLASS M

No. 3 Joel Barlow (18-2) vs. No. 4 Guilford (18-2)

When: Saturday, 2 p.m.

Where: Bunnell High School, Stratford

Tickets: $10 adults, $5 for students and senior citizens (65 and older), free for children under 5 and members of the military with an I.D. Tickets must be purchased in advance online.

ON THE AIR/WEB: NFHS Network (Subscription required)

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME APPEARANCES

Joel Barlow: 3rd appearance, 1-1 overall. 2016 lost to New Canaan 7-4; 2004 def. Masuk 8-4 (Div. II).

Guilford: 1st appearance.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR

Barlow’s strength has been its defense, which features junior goalie Meagan Florkowski… The Falcons have allowed double-digit goals just once, that coming in a 12-11 win over defending Class M champion East Lyme in the state semifinals… They allowed just one second-half goal while beating New Fairfield and Newtown in the SWC semis and final… Barlow stars seniors Bella Miceli and Emily Grob in the midfield… Guilford hasn’t lost since a 12-10 defeat against Staples on May 6… The Grizzlies only other loss was 12-11 in OT to Class L finalist Ludlowe… Guilford has won their first three state tournament games by a combined score of 49-11… Junior Maddie Epke (46 goals, 41 assists, 183 draw control wins) leads the Grizzlies from the midfield… Freshman Payton Root (58 goals, 19 assists) burst onto the scene as a key offensive weapon… Goalie Sydney Widlitz, a junior, was the MVP of the last two SCC championship games.

YOU SHOULD KNOW

Barlow is the SWC champion after beating top-seeded Newtown 7-4 in the final on May 27… The win in the conference final avenged a 6-5 loss to Newtown during the regular season… The Falcons carry a 10-game winning streak into the Class M final, with six of those victories coming during the playoffs… Guilford is making its first appearance in a state final… In 2019, Guilford was the No. 1 seed in Class M, but was knocked out in the semifinal round by St. Joseph 14-10… The Grizzlies have won two straight SCC championships.

CLASS S

No. 13 Weston (12-7) vs. No. 3 New Fairfield (16-3)

When: Saturday, 10 a.m.

Where: Bunnell High School, Stratford

Tickets: $10 adults, $5 for students and senior citizens (65 and older), free for children under 5 and members of the military with an I.D. Tickets must be purchased in advance online.

ON THE AIR/WEB: NFHS Network (Subscription required)

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME APPEARANCES

Weston: 4th appearance, 2-1 overall. 2017 lost to New Fairfield 11-9; 2013 def. Haddam-Killingworth 13-8; 2011 def. Granby Memorial 8-7.

New Fairfield: 5th appearance, 4-0 overall. 2019 def. Stonington 18-5; 2018 def. East Catholic 9-6; 2017 def. Weston 11-9; 2005 def. Somers 11-5 (Div. II).

WHAT TO LOOK FOR

New Fairfield defeated Weston 16-11 during the regular season this year… Weston was knocked out of the SWC tournament in the quarterfinals, but has rebounded to win four straight, including a “qualifying” game, to reach the final… The Trojans have featured senior Rebecca Strouch (60 goals, 24 assists) and junior Taylor Werner (64 goals, 19 assists) at midfield, senior Ava Poulopoulos and junior Hailey Brooks on defense, and senior Carina Giordano at goalie… New Fairfield has romped in three straight tournament games, scoring 43 goals while allowing only eight…The Rebels feature Reagan Tenaglia, a starter on the 2019 state championship team, at midfield… Tenaglia will play for Army next season… Junior Heather Clark is also a standout at midfield.

YOU SHOULD KNOW

These two teams clashed for the 2017 Class S title with New Fairfield winning 11-9… That was the first of three consecutive state championships for the Rebels, who are going for a fourth straight this season… The Rebels’ 15-2 win over Stonington in the semifinals was a rematch of the 2019 Class S final… New Fairfield has won 15 consecutive state playoff games dating back to the start of the 2017 Class S tournament.