2021 CIAC Boys Tennis state tournament scoreboard / schedule

The CIAC Boys Tennis Tournament pairings, scoreboard. Links to CIAC official brackets. Scores will be updated after the day’s games are completed.

QUALIFYING ROUND

Friday, May 28, 1 p.m.

Trumbull (6-9) at Fairfield Ludlowe (7-8)

FIRST ROUND

Saturday, May 29, 10 a.m.

Top bracket: Fairfield Ludlowe/Trumbull winner at No. 1 Staples (15-0); No. 9 Newtown (10-5) at No. 8 Greenwich (10-5); No. 13 Conard (7-6) at No. 4 Southington (15-5); No. 12 Ridgefield (9-6) at No. 5 Fairfield Warde (11-4)

Bottom bracket: No. 15 Enfield (7-7) at No. 2 Glastonbury (14-1); No. 10 Fairfield Prep (10-6) at No. 7 Hamden (11-5); No. 14 Westhill (8-7) at No. 3 Hall (15-2); No. 11 East Hartford (11-7) at No. 6 Amity (11-5)

QUARTERFINALS

Tuesday, June 1, 3 p.m. at higher seed

SEMIFINALS

Wednesday, June 2, 3 p.m. at higher seed

FINALS

Thursday, June 3, 3 p.m. at site TBA

♦♦♦

FIRST ROUND

Saturday, May 29, 10 a.m.

Top bracket: No. 1 Daniel Hand – Bye; No. 9 Fitch (10-4) at No. 8 Farmington (11-4); No. 13 Bristol Eastern (7-8) at No. 4 Wethersfield (14-2); No. 12 Woodstock Academy (7-6) at No. 5 Wilton (13-2)

Bottom bracket: No. 2 Darien – Bye; No. 10 Newington (9-5) at No. 7 South Windsor (12-4); No. 14 Xavier (7-9) at No. 3 Cheshire (15-2); No. 11 Guilford (9-7) at No. 6 New Canaan (12-3)

QUARTERFINALS

Tuesday, June 1, 3 p.m. at higher seed

SEMIFINALS

Wednesday, June 2, 3 p.m. at higher seed

FINALS

Thursday, June 3, 3 p.m. at site TBA

♦♦♦

QUALIFYING ROUND

Friday, June 28, 1 p.m.

Notre Dame-West Haven (7-9) at Platt (6-7); Berlin (6-8) at East Haven (8-8); Brookfield (6-9) at Foran (9-7); Lyman Hall (6-9) at E.O. Smith (9-6)

FIRST ROUND

Saturday, May 29, 10 a.m.

Top bracket: Platt/Notre Dame-West Haven winner at No. 1 Law (16-0); No. 9 Bethel (12-3) at No. 8 Wolcott (13-2); E.O. Smith/Lyman Hall winner at No. 4 East Lyme (14-0), 5/29; No. 12 Ledyard (8-5) at No. 5 Ellington (14-1)

Bottom bracket: East Haven/Berlin winner at No. 2 Avon (15-0); No. 10 Joel Barlow (11-3) at No. 7 Sheehan (14-2); Foran/Brookfield winner at No. 3 Weston (14-0); No. 11 Masuk (11-4) at No. 6 Watertown (11-1)

QUARTERFINALS

Tuesday, June 1, 3 p.m. at higher seed

SEMIFINALS

Wednesday, June 2, 3 p.m. at higher seed

FINALS

Thursday, June 3, 3 p.m. at site TBA

♦♦♦

QUALIFYING ROUND

Friday, May 28, 1 p.m.

Northwestern (6-8) at Litchfield (6-7); Holy Cross (5-7) at Windsor Locks (6-7); Portland (6-9) at Cromwell (8-7)

FIRST ROUND

Saturday, May 29, 10 a.m.

Top bracket: Litchfield/Northwestern winner at No. 1 Westbrook (16-0); No. 9 Woodland (9-4) at No. 8 Shepaug Valley (9-3); No. 13 Suffield (6-5) at No. 4 Montville (10-2); No. 12 Wamogo (7-5) at No. 5 Valley Regional (12-3)

Bottom bracket: Windsor Locks/Holy Cross winner at No. 2 Nonnewaug (12-0); No. 10 Immaculate (9-5) at No. 7 Granby Memorial (11-3); Cromwell/Portland winner at No. 3 Old Lyme (15-2); No. 11 East Catholic (10-7) at No. 6 Stonington (11-3)

QUARTERFINALS

Tuesday, June 1, 3 p.m. at higher seed

SEMIFINALS

Wednesday, June 2, 3 p.m. at higher seed

FINALS

Thursday, June 3, 3 p.m. at site TBA