2021 CIAC Boys Lacrosse state tournament scoreboard / schedule

The 2021 CIAC boys lacrosse tournament schedules and scoreboard. Darien is the top seed in Class L; East Lyme is the top seed in Class M; New Fairfield is the top seed in Class S. Scores will be updated after a day’s games are complete. Links to CIAC official brackets.

QUALIFYING ROUND

Saturday, May 29, times TBA

Trumbull (9-6) at Glastonbury (9-6); Xavier (9-7) at Bristol Coop (7-4); Southington (9-7) at Ridgefield (10-5); Fairfield Ludlowe (9-7) at New Canaan (10-5); Fairfield Warde (9-7) at West Haven (10-4); New Milford (6-8) at Newtown (10-4); Branford-East Haven (6-9) at Newington (11-4)

FIRST ROUND

Wednesday, June 2, 4:30 p.m.

Top bracket: Glastonbury/Trumbull winner at No. 1 Darien (15-0); No. 9 Greenwich (11-4) at No. 8 Fairfield Prep (12-4); New Canaan/Fairfield Ludlowe winner at No. 4 Cheshire (13-3); West Haven/Fairfield Warde winner at No. 5 Wilton (12-3)

Bottom bracket: Bristol Coop/Xavier winner at No. 2 Amity (14-0); Newington/Branford-East Haven winner at No. 7 Hall (11-3); Ridgefield/Southington winner at No. 3 Staples (13-3); Newtown/New Milford winner at No. 6 Simsbury (12-3)

QUARTERFINALS

Saturday, June 5, 3 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Wednesday, June 9, sites and times TBA

FINALS

Saturday, June 12 at Trumbull, TBA

♦♦♦

QUALIFYING ROUND

Saturday, May 29, times TBA

Foran (7-8) at Notre Dame-West Haven (7-8); Waterford (6-8) at Brookfield (7-7); Bethel (6-8) at RHAM (9-7); E.O. Smith (6-9) at Pomperaug (8-6); Norwich Tech-Windham Tech (4-6) at Woodstock Academy (8-6)

FIRST ROUND

Wednesday, June 2, 4:30 p.m.

Top bracket: Notre Dame-West Haven/Foran winner at No. 1 East Lyme (12-0); No. 9 Farmington (11-5) at No. 8 Avon (11-5); Pomperaug/E.O. Smith winner at No. 4 Weston (11-3); Woodstock Academy/Norwich Tech-Windham Tech winner at No. 5 Watertown (11-4)

Bottom bracket: Brookfield/Waterford winner at No. 2 Wethersfield (14-1); No. 10 Fitch (8-4) at No. 7 Masuk (10-4); RHAM/Bethel winner at No. 3 Joel Barlow (11-3); No. 11 Lyman Hall (9-5) at No. 6 Daniel Hand (10-4)

QUARTERFINALS

Saturday, June 5, 3 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Wednesday, June 9, sites and times TBA

FINALS

Saturday, June 12 at Trumbull, TBA

♦♦♦

CLASS S

QUALIFYING ROUND

Saturday, May 29, times TBA

St. Joseph (7-8) at Stonington (7-7); Holy Cross (4-5) at North Branford (8-8); Old Lyme (7-9) at Granby Memorial (8-8)

FIRST ROUND

Wednesday, June 2, 4:30 p.m.

Top bracket: Stonington/St. Joseph winner at No. 1 New Fairfield (14-0); No. 9 Tolland (10-5) at No. 8 Haddam-Killingworth (11-5); No. 13 Lewis Mills (9-7) at No. 4 St. Paul Catholic (12-4); No. 12 Somers (9-7) at No. 5 Northwest Catholic (11-4)

Bottom bracket: North Branford/Holy Cross winner at No. 2 Bacon Academy (13-1); No. 10 Capital-Classical (10-5) at No. 7 East Catholic (11-5); Granby Memorial/Old Lyme winner at No. 3 Canton (14-2); No. 11 Sheehan (8-4) at No. 6 Valley Regional (10-4)

QUARTERFINALS

Saturday, June 5, 3 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Wednesday, June 9, sites and times TBA

FINALS

Saturday, June 12 at Trumbull, TBA