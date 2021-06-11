2021 CIAC baseball state championship capsules

CLASS LL

No. 24 Norwalk (13-8) vs. No. 18 Westhill (14-6)

When: Saturday, Noon

Where: Palmer Field, Middletown

Tickets: $10 adults, $5 for students and senior citizens (65 and older), free for children under 5 and members of the military with an I.D. Tickets must be purchased in advance online.

ON THE AIR/WEB: NFHS Network (Subscription required)

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME APPEARANCES

Westhill: 3rd appearance, 2-0 overall. 2008 def. Masuk; 1980 def. Fitch

Norwalk: 3rd appearance, 0-2 overall. 1995 lost to East Hartford; 1993 lost to Cheshire

WHAT TO LOOK FOR

The teams played twice this season with Norwalk winning on opening day 16-4 and Westhill winning a few weeks later 2-0…Both teams can put up runs with potent offenses. Westhill is anchored by Jake Benner, who hit .529 this season with six home runs and Norwalk by Brendan Edvardsen who batted .483 with a .655 OBP and just four strikeouts in 87 plate appearances.

YOU SHOULD KNOW

Both head coaches, Mike Riveles of Westhill and Ryan Mitchell of Norwalk were hired prior to the 2020 season which was canceled and are finishing their first seasons in the state final…Norwalk has never won a state championship.

CLASS L

No. 2 Berlin (21-3) vs. No. 1 Hand (20-1)

When: Saturday, 7 p.m.

Where: Palmer Field, Middletown

Tickets: $10 adults, $5 for students and senior citizens (65 and older), free for children under 5 and members of the military with an I.D. Tickets must be purchased in advance online.

ON THE AIR/WEB: NFHS Network (Subscription required)

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME APPEARANCES

Hand: 1st appearance

Berlin: 15th appearance, 6-8 overall. 2019 lost to Waterford; 2009 lost Branford; 2005 def. Wethersfield; 2000 lost Rockville; 1999 def. Seymour; 1997 lost East Catholic; 1995 def. East Catholic; 1991 lost New London; 1990 def. New London; 1989 def. Stamford Catholic; 1987 lost New London; 1984 lost Plainville; 1958 def. Guilford; 1955 lost Terryville

WHAT TO LOOK FOR

Berlin has won 13 straight coming in since losing to the No. 1 team in the state, East Catholic…The Redcoats did not allow a run in their first three Class L tournament games…Hand has 29 runs in its four games in the tournament…Anthony DePino was the heart of the Tigers lineup with a .405 batting average, 25 runs scored and 5 home runs.

YOU SHOULD KNOW

Hand has never played for a state championship…Berlin is the only team which played in a 2019 championship game to be back in a final this season.

CLASS M

No. 2 Northwestern (23-1) vs. No. 1 East Catholic (24-0)

When: Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

Where: Palmer Field, Middletown

Tickets: $10 adults, $5 for students and senior citizens (65 and older), free for children under 5 and members of the military with an I.D. Tickets must be purchased in advance online.

ON THE AIR/WEB: NFHS Network (Subscription required)

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME APPEARANCES

Northwestern: 4th appearance, 0-3 overall. 2016 Lost to Wolcott; 2013 Lost to St. Joseph; 1973 Lost to Shepaug Valley

East Catholic: 9th appearance, 4-4 overall. 2011 Lost to East Hampton; 2001 Lost to Immaculate; 1997 Def. Berlin; 1996 Def. Ansonia; 1995 Lost to Berlin; 1987 Lost to East Haven; 1983 Def. Windham; 1975 Def. Stamford Catholic

WHAT TO LOOK FOR

East Catholic pitcher Frank Mozzicato has not allowed a run since April. The UConn-commit came out of the bullpen twice in the state tournament but is slated to start the final. He is expected to be taken in the upcoming MLB Draft…Northwestern has some bats to compete with the ace including seniors Jack Lavoie and Jacob Risedorf.

YOU SHOULD KNOW

Northwestern allowed teams four or more runs just five times this season including the playoffs. They have shutout 11 teams and at one point had five-straight shutouts in the regular season…East Catholic did not allow 10 opponents any runs.

CLASS S

No. 3 Coginchaug (15-3) vs. No. St. Paul (18-1)

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Where: Palmer Field, Middletown

Tickets: $10 adults, $5 for students and senior citizens (65 and older), free for children under 5 and members of the military with an I.D. Tickets must be purchased in advance online.

ON THE AIR/WEB: NFHS Network (Subscription required)

Coginchaug: 2nd appearance, 1-0 overall. 1972 Def. Middletown

St. Paul: 6th appearance, 3-2 overall. 2016 Def. Morgan; 1976 Lost to Gilbert; 1973 Lost to Gilbert; 1972 Def. Gilbert; 1971 Def. Valley Regional

WHAT TO LOOK FOR

There are all-state caliber players on both sides. UConn-commit Kolby Pascarelli hit .438 in the regular season with 21 runs and 20 RBIs while going 6-0 pitching with a 1.53 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 36.2 innings pitched …For St. Paul UConn-commit Ryan Daniels (.540, 14 HR, 42 RBI, 37 R); Mario Izzo (.582, 11 HR, 42 RBI, 32 R) and Casey Cerruto (.452 four HR, 38 RBI, 26 R) form one of the most formidable middle of the orders in the state.

YOU SHOULD KNOW

Coginchaug is out-scoring tournament opponents 48-5 while St. Paul is out-scoring its opponents 50-25