2021 CHSGHA girls ice hockey conference outlooks

CENTRAL CONNECTICUT CONFERENCE

2019-20 Champion: Simsbury

Favorites: Simsbury, ETB, Avon.

Players to watch: Mackenzie Chapman, Jr., F; Simsbury; Molly Walsh, Simsbury; Tori LaCroix, Simsbury, Sr., G; Mary McKiernan, Jr., D; ETB; Meghan Croyle, Jr., F, ETB; Rebecca Chernovetz, ETB, Sr., F; Shelby Little, Jr., D, Avon co-op; Rebecca Eaton, Avon co-op, Sr., D; Bridget McGann, Jr., F, Hall/Conard; Riley Esposito, Northwest Catholic/Mercy, Jr., F.

Outlook: Simsbury claimed the first-ever CCC championship when it topped the Avon co-op 4-2 in the final at Trinity College last winter, and had reached the semifinals of the state playoffs when high school sports were shut down. The Trojans, who won the SCC North title two years ago, graduated a few key players and have a new head coach as David Olechna takes over for Paul Melanson, but have more than enough to make a strong bid for a repeat conference championship. ETB, which was edged by Simsbury in last year’s CCC semis, graduated All-State goalie Caitlyn Caldon, now at SHU, but returns several key players and has junior Maren Riley ready to step up in the net. Avon and Suffield, tournament teams a year ago, will certainly factor in again. The CCC is deep which should make for many interesting games.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY INTERSCHOLASTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

2019-20 Champion: Darien

Favorites: Darien, New Canaan, Greenwich

Players to watch: Kaleigh Harden, New Canaan, Jr., F; Blythe Novick, New Canaan, Sr., G; Kate Bellissimo, Darien, Sr., F; Nelle Kniffin, Darien, Sr., F; Delaney Roth, Greenwich, Sr., D; Lexi Danielson, Greenwich, Jr., F; Sophia Mughal, Fairfield, Sr. F; Sydney Falterer, Fairfield, Sr., G; Kelly Raymond, Darien, Sr., F; McKenna Harden, New Canaan, Sr., D; Meadow Gilchrist, Stamford/Westhill/Staples, Sr., F.

Outlook: The FCIAC has had a different champion in each of the past three seasons, with Greenwich (2018), New Canaan (2019), and Darien (2020) taking crowns. Both Darien and New Canaan return a ton of talent and are deep this season. Greenwich, one of the state’s top defensive teams last winter, will need to overcome the graduation of two top defenders and the starting goalie, but the Cardinals always factor into the title equation. Fairfield, an FCIAC semifinalist the past two seasons, is again solid and could bite any of the top three contenders.

SOUTHERN CONNECTICUT CONFERENCE

2019-20 Champion: Guilford

Favorites: Guilford, West Haven/SHA, Amity co-op

Players to watch: Maddie Epke, Guilford, Jr., F; Jenna Hunt, West Haven/SHA, Sr., F; Jianna Cohrs, West Haven/SHA, Sr., F; Bethany Karp, Milford co-op, Sr., G; Olivia Gill, Guilford, Jr., D; Caroline Cadelina, Amity co-op, Sr., D; Ella Miller, Hamden, Sr., F; Colby Sullivan, Hamden, Sr., D.

Outlook: Guilford captured its first conference championship last season and returns the reigning SCC Player of the Year in junior Maddie Epke, who racked up 59 goals and 30 assists. West Haven/SHA graduated a couple of top scorers, but returns plenty of talent and experience to wrest the title away. The Amity co-op, last year’s SCC runner-up, should also be in the hunt. The Milford co-op has All-State goalie Bethany Karp back in the net for her senior year.