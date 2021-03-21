2021 CCC Boys Hockey Tournament Brackets

The 2021 CCC Boys Ice Hockey Tournaments will begin on Monday, March 22.
Five teams in the CCC North will make the tournament this season, East Catholic withdrew from the tournament due to COVID-19 protocols.
The top six teams in the CCC South will make the tournament and the bottom four teams will play in a round robin consolation tournament.
Farmington Valley is the defending CCC North champions.
WMRP won the CCC South title a year ago, but the co-op has broken up into the Wethersfield team and the Rocky Hill co-op.
CCC NORTH BRACKET
CCC SOUTH BRACKET
CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY
2020
- CCC North: FARMINGTON VALLEY 4, NORTHWEST CATHOLIC 2
- CCC South: WMRP 5, HALL/SOUTHINGTON 2
2019
- CCC North: NORTHWEST CATHOLIC def. FARMINGTON VALLEY
- CCC South: E.O. SMITH/TOLLAND 9, HALL/SOUTHINGTON 5
2018
- CCC North: NORTHWEST CATHOLIC 3, FARMINGTON VALLEY 2 (OT)
- CCC South: ENFIELD CO-OP 6, HALL/SOUTHINGTON 1
2017
- CCC North: NORTHWEST CATHOLIC 5, SIMSBURY 3
- CCC South: FARMINGTON VALLEY 7, E.O. SMITH/TOLLAND 4
2016
- CCC North: SIMSBURY 1, NORTHWEST CATHOLIC 0
- CCC South: FARMINGTON VALLEY 5, E.O. SMITH/TOLLAND 2
2015
- CCC North: GLASTONBURY 2, SIMSBURY 1 (OT)
- CCC South: FERMI/ENFIELD/EAST GRANBY/STAFFORD 4, E.O. SMITH/TOLLAND 1
2014
- CCC North: EAST CATHOLIC 5, GLASTONBURY 3
- CCC South: BOLTON/COVENTRY/ROCKVILLE/LUMAN MEMORIAL 5, HALL/SOUTHINGTON 2
2013
- CCC North: GLASTONBURY 2, SIMSBURY 1
- CCC South: BOLTON/ROCKVILLE 6, HALL/SOUTHINGTON 6
- CCC East: EAST CATHOLIC 4, FARMINGTON/AVON/WINDSOR 1
2012
- CCC North: GLASTONBURY 6, SIMSBURY 3
- CCC South: NEWINGTON/BERLIN 3, HALL/SOUTHINGTON 2
- CCC East: NORTHWEST CATHOLIC 5, WINDSOR/AVON/FARMINGTON 4
2011
- CCC North: GLASTONBURY 2, SOUTH WINDSOR 1
- CCC South: NEWINGTON/BERLIN 5, WINDSOR/AVON/EAST GRANBY 0
- CCC East: EAST CATHOLIC 6, FARMINGTON 1
2010
- CCC North: SOUTH WINDSOR 5, GLASTONBURY 2
- CCC South: NEWINGTON/BERLIN 2, E.O. SMITH/TOLLAND/WINDHAM 1 (OT)
- CCC East: FARMINGTON 6, EAST CATHOLIC 4
2009
- CCC North: FERMI 2, GLASTONBURY 1
- CCC South: HALL/SOUTHINGTON 4, NEWINGTON/BERLIN 2
2008
- CCC: GLASTONBURY 9, SOUTH WINDSOR 4