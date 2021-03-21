2021 CCC Boys Hockey Tournament Brackets

The 2021 CCC Boys Ice Hockey Tournaments will begin on Monday, March 22.

Five teams in the CCC North will make the tournament this season, East Catholic withdrew from the tournament due to COVID-19 protocols.

The top six teams in the CCC South will make the tournament and the bottom four teams will play in a round robin consolation tournament.

Farmington Valley is the defending CCC North champions.

WMRP won the CCC South title a year ago, but the co-op has broken up into the Wethersfield team and the Rocky Hill co-op.

CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

2020

CCC North: FARMINGTON VALLEY 4, NORTHWEST CATHOLIC 2

CCC South: WMRP 5, HALL/SOUTHINGTON 2

2019

CCC North: NORTHWEST CATHOLIC def. FARMINGTON VALLEY

CCC South: E.O. SMITH/TOLLAND 9, HALL/SOUTHINGTON 5

2018

CCC North: NORTHWEST CATHOLIC 3, FARMINGTON VALLEY 2 (OT)

CCC South: ENFIELD CO-OP 6, HALL/SOUTHINGTON 1

2017

CCC North: NORTHWEST CATHOLIC 5, SIMSBURY 3

CCC South: FARMINGTON VALLEY 7, E.O. SMITH/TOLLAND 4

2016

CCC North: SIMSBURY 1, NORTHWEST CATHOLIC 0

CCC South: FARMINGTON VALLEY 5, E.O. SMITH/TOLLAND 2

2015

CCC North: GLASTONBURY 2, SIMSBURY 1 (OT)

CCC South: FERMI/ENFIELD/EAST GRANBY/STAFFORD 4, E.O. SMITH/TOLLAND 1

2014

CCC North: EAST CATHOLIC 5, GLASTONBURY 3

CCC South: BOLTON/COVENTRY/ROCKVILLE/LUMAN MEMORIAL 5, HALL/SOUTHINGTON 2

2013

CCC North: GLASTONBURY 2, SIMSBURY 1

CCC South: BOLTON/ROCKVILLE 6, HALL/SOUTHINGTON 6

CCC East: EAST CATHOLIC 4, FARMINGTON/AVON/WINDSOR 1

2012

CCC North: GLASTONBURY 6, SIMSBURY 3

CCC South: NEWINGTON/BERLIN 3, HALL/SOUTHINGTON 2

CCC East: NORTHWEST CATHOLIC 5, WINDSOR/AVON/FARMINGTON 4

2011

CCC North: GLASTONBURY 2, SOUTH WINDSOR 1

CCC South: NEWINGTON/BERLIN 5, WINDSOR/AVON/EAST GRANBY 0

CCC East: EAST CATHOLIC 6, FARMINGTON 1

2010

CCC North: SOUTH WINDSOR 5, GLASTONBURY 2

CCC South: NEWINGTON/BERLIN 2, E.O. SMITH/TOLLAND/WINDHAM 1 (OT)

CCC East: FARMINGTON 6, EAST CATHOLIC 4

2009

CCC North: FERMI 2, GLASTONBURY 1

CCC South: HALL/SOUTHINGTON 4, NEWINGTON/BERLIN 2

2008