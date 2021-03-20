2021 CCC Girls Basketball Tournament brackets

The 2021 CCC Girls Basketball Tournaments will tip off Monday and Tuesday with quarterfinal games and conclude Friday, March 26 with championships.
This year’s CCC tournament is divided into four tiers based on conference record. The top eight teams by record (and tiebreakers by head-to-head and then by lot) compete for the overall championship. The next three tournaments are filled with the remaining ranked teams, eight apiece by record.
The top two tournaments will tip off Monday, March 22. The lower two tournaments will begin Tuesday, March 23.
E.O. Smith is the two-time defending champion and the No. 7 seed in the championship bracket.
The championship bracket is provided, below. More will be added later or you can visit the CCC website here.
CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET
Recent Championship History
2020 — E.O. SMITH 42, East Catholic 28
2019 — E.O. SMITH 53, Newington 45
2018 — ENFIELD 60, Hall 49
2017 — ENFIELD 71, Middletown 43
2016 — EO SMITH 81, South Windsor 68
2015 — FARMINGTON 61, South Windsor 52
2014 — WEAVER 58, EO Smith 49
2013 — GLASTBONBURY 52, Southington 30
2012 — GLASTONBURY 58, Manchester 52
2011 — GLASTONBURY 67, Manchester 53
2010 — NORTHWEST CATHOLIC 41, EO Smith 34
2009 — NEW BRITAIN 56, Wethersfield 44
2008 — NEW BRITAIN 44, Bulkeley 43
2007 — WINDSOR 52, Fermi 44