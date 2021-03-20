2021 CCC Girls Basketball Tournament brackets

The 2021 CCC Girls Basketball Tournaments will tip off Monday and Tuesday with quarterfinal games and conclude Friday, March 26 with championships.

This year’s CCC tournament is divided into four tiers based on conference record. The top eight teams by record (and tiebreakers by head-to-head and then by lot) compete for the overall championship. The next three tournaments are filled with the remaining ranked teams, eight apiece by record.

The top two tournaments will tip off Monday, March 22. The lower two tournaments will begin Tuesday, March 23.

E.O. Smith is the two-time defending champion and the No. 7 seed in the championship bracket.

The championship bracket is provided, below. More will be added later or you can visit the CCC website here.