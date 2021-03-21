2021 CCC Boys Basketball Tournament brackets

The 2021 CCC Boys Basketball Tournaments will tip off Monday and Tuesday with quarterfinal games and conclude this weekend, beginning Friday with championships.

This year’s CCC tournament is divided into four divisions based on overall conference record. The top eight teams by record (and tiebreakers by head-to-head and then by lot) compete for the overall championship. The next three tournaments are filled with the remaining ranked teams, eight apiece by record.

The top two tournaments will tip off Monday, March 22. The lower two tournaments will begin Tuesday, March 23. Teams will be guaranteed at least two games. Losers of the quarterfinal rounds will be paired together for a consolation game.

Northwest Catholic, last year’s runner up, is the top seed. East Catholic is the defending league champion and No. 3 seed.

For additional information, including standings, visit the CCC website here.