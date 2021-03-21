2021 CCC Boys Basketball Tournament brackets

The 2021 CCC Boys Basketball Tournaments will tip off Monday and Tuesday with quarterfinal games and conclude this weekend, beginning Friday with championships.
This year’s CCC tournament is divided into four divisions based on overall conference record. The top eight teams by record (and tiebreakers by head-to-head and then by lot) compete for the overall championship. The next three tournaments are filled with the remaining ranked teams, eight apiece by record.
The top two tournaments will tip off Monday, March 22. The lower two tournaments will begin Tuesday, March 23. Teams will be guaranteed at least two games. Losers of the quarterfinal rounds will be paired together for a consolation game.
Northwest Catholic, last year’s runner up, is the top seed. East Catholic is the defending league champion and No. 3 seed.
For additional information, including standings, visit the CCC website here.
CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET
DIVISION II BRACKET
DIVISION III BRACKET
DIVISION IV BRACKET
Recent Championship History
2020 — EAST CATHOLIC 55, Northwest Catholic 47
2019 — WINDSOR 87, East Catholic 85
2018 — EAST CATHOLIC 95, Windsor 81
2017 — EAST CATHOLIC 67, Weaver 66
2016 — EAST CATHOLIC 54, Simsbury 49
2015 — WEAVER 83, Windsor 66
2014 — WEAVER 59, Maloney 57
2013 — WINDSOR 74, Glastonbury 67
2012 — WINDSOR 105, Manchester 72
2011 — WINDSOR 85, Maloney 70
2010 — BLOOMFIELD 84, Northwest Catholic 78
2009 — EAST HARTFORD 57, Windsor 67
2008 — BULKELEY 77, Windsor 76
2007 — MALONEY 71, Hall 47
2006 — WINDSOR 75, Hartford Public 68
2005 — WINDSOR 80, Newington 70
2004 — WINDSOR
2003 — BRISTOL CENTRAL
2002 — BLOOMFIELD
2001 — BLOOMFIELD
2000 — WEAVER
1999 — BULKELEY
1998 — EAST HARTFORD