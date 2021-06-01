2021 Boys Lacrosse Tournament Primer: Who will be the three teams left standing?

In a week and a half, we’ll be watching teams compete in a CIAC final for the first time since December 2019. Lacrosse teams have waited six months longer than that. Who’ll be the three celebrating CIAC boys lacrosse titles?



CLASS L



Overview

Look, stuff happens, but on Monday afternoon, colleague Sean Patrick Bowley shared with us an as-it-stands bracket: At that point, there was a chance for seven of the top eight Class L teams in the GameTimeCT poll to reach the quarterfinals. (The “oh no” first-round game would’ve been Staples-New Canaan.) But then a couple of other teams lost, a few seeds shifted, and suddenly Greenwich and Fairfield Prep meet in the first round, Staples and Ridgefield meet in the first round, New Canaan has to play a very game Fairfield Ludlowe team in the qualifying round and doesn’t get through them…

Stuff happens. Ah well. Let’s go.

Seeded upsets on the horizon?

Chalk could, after all that, weirdly hold pretty well here, though who’d want to bet against No. 20 Ludlowe right now?

The Final Four

No. 1 Darien, No. 5 Wilton, No. 2 Amity, No. 3 Staples.

Champion

Darien was scary on Friday in the FCIAC final. They’re No. 1 for a reason.



CLASS M



Overview

With New Fairfield dropping to Class S and the FCIAC powers all in a supersized Class L, a lot of observers wondered in April how this division might look in June. Even now, there are plenty of questions. Hand and Weston have drawn the most attention in the GameTimeCT poll this season, while East Lyme is one of just three undefeated teams in the state (Amity and New Fairfield are the others; Darien’s only loss is to non-CIAC Brunswick).

With some leagues basically staying at home all season, it’s hard to get a decent statewide comparison. Heck, it’s not even crazy to think that if, say, SCC Division I’s Guilford and North Haven, had easier schedules, they might have snuck in with a chance to make some noise. Ah well. Let’s go.

Seeded upsets on the horizon?

Congratulations on your undefeated season, ECC-champion East Lyme: Here’s No. 16 Notre Dame-West Haven of SCC Division I to start. No. 4 Weston or No. 6 Hand against just about anybody higher wouldn’t be much of an upset.

The Final Four

No. 16 Notre Dame-West Haven, No. 4 Weston, No. 2 Wethersfield, No. 6 Hand.

Champion

One for the late Hall of Famers Frank Barron and Bob Russell, maybe: Hand gets to its sixth final and wins its first title.



CLASS S



Overview

Boy, cold math stinks.

All season we’ve been hoping for them to land on opposite sides of the Class S bracket, leaving at least a chance for a final between 2018-19 Class M champion New Fairfield and 2018-19 Class S champion St. Joseph.

Nope. First round. No. 17 St. Joseph at No. 1 New Fairfield, Wednesday, 6 p.m. Ah well. Let’s go.

Seeded upsets on the horizon?

Canton has had a fine season, but it lost to first-round opponent No. 14 Granby last week 10-9. Shoreline runner-up Valley Regional similarly had a nice year, but a date with No. 11 Sheehan is similarly no reward. We liked East Catholic over Bacon Academy in last year’s semifinals and got burned; we’ll try the No. 7 Eagles again in this year’s quarters rematch and see what happens.

The Final Four

No. 1 New Fairfield, No. 4 St. Paul, No. 7 East Catholic, No. 11 Sheehan.

Champion

Can we tell you Wednesday night around 8?