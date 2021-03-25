2021 Boys Hockey Conference Championship preview capsules

♦♦♦

DIVISION I

NOTRE DAME-WEST HAVEN vs. FAIRFIELD PREP

Vitals

When: Friday, 6 p.m.

Friday, 6 p.m. Where: Bennett Rink, West Haven

Bennett Rink, West Haven Seeds/Records: No.1 Fairfield Prep (11-1-1), No. 2 Notre Dame-West Haven (11-2-1)

No.1 Fairfield Prep (11-1-1), No. 2 Notre Dame-West Haven (11-2-1) Watch Live: LiveBarn (subscription required)

Conference Championship games appearances

Fairfield Prep is 5-2 in SCC and SCC/SWC conference championship games and has been to the last three title games, winning last year. Notre Dame-West Haven is 2-8 in SCC and SCC/SWC conference championship games. The two have met in the SCC or SCC/SWC title game six times with Fairfield Prep winning five of those games.

What to look for

Fairfield Prep’s Mason Whitney or Notre Dame-West Haven’s John D’Errico, take your pick. Whitney was named the SCC/SWC Division I player of the year and might be the best player in the state. D’Errico has had a great season too, but he has stepped up his game in the playoffs, scoring seven goals in the the last two games. …This final not only pits the two best teams in the SCC/SWC conference, but the top two ranked teams in the GameTimeCT poll. …The two have already met twice this season, Notre Dame-West Haven took a two-goal lead on Fairfield Prep for close to two periods before Fairfield Prep scored four-straight goals to win on Feb. 20. …In the second matchup Notre Dame-West Haven held on to a one-goal lead with a little over a minute left. Fairfield Prep tied the game and the two teams played to a 2-2 tie on that March 10th night. …These two also met in the 2019 Division State Championship game, a 5-2 Fairfield Prep win and they also met in last year’s SCC/SWC championship game, which Fairfield Prep won in a shootout.

You should know

Notre Dame-West Haven is 0-6-1 against Fairfield Prep over the past seven meetings — including the postseason. The Green Knights’ last win came on January 5, 2018. Also, the two teams are ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the GameTimeCT poll. The winner of this game will have a good chance at being No. 1 in the final poll.

DIVISION II

CHESHIRE VS. NORTH HAVEN

Vitals

When: Saturday, 4 p.m.

Saturday, 4 p.m. Where: Bennett Rink, West Haven

Bennett Rink, West Haven Seeds/Records: No. 3 North Haven (7-2-0) vs. No. 5 Cheshire (5-5-0)

No. 3 North Haven (7-2-0) vs. No. 5 Cheshire (5-5-0) Watch Live: LiveBarn (subscription required)

Conference Championship games appearances

Cheshire is 3-4 all-time in SCC or SCC/SWC Finals and North Haven is 0-1 in SCC/SWC title games in program history, losing to Branford last season.

What to look for

Andrew Sacco. The North Haven goalie is one of the best in the state. He was the man in net when Lyman Hall took home the Division III title in 2019, led North Haven to the conference finals last year, and posted a shutout in the first round of the state tournament. He is a big time player. …The Vasiljevs brothers (Evan and Nik) have been on fire since coach Anthony Guisto decided to play them on the same line. …How good has the move been? The Rams were 0-5-0 at the time and now they are 5-5-0 with a chance to win a title. …In Cheshire’s first five games of the season, it scored seven goals (1.4 goals-per-game). …Since the line switch it has scored 27 goals (5.4 goals-per-game).

You should know

The two teams met once this season, a 3-2 North Haven win. North Haven has never won a conference title and Cheshire hasn’t won one since 2010.

DIVISION III

To be determined Thursday night.

DIVISION I

To be determined Thursday night.

DIVISION II/III

To be determined Thursday night.

NORTH DIVISION

SIMSBURY vs. NORTHWEST CATHOLIC

Vitals

When: Friday, 8:20 p.m.

Friday, 8:20 p.m. Where: ISCC, Simsbury

ISCC, Simsbury Seeds/Records: No. 1 Northwest Catholic (8-1-2) vs. No. 3 Simsbury (5-6-1)

No. 1 Northwest Catholic (8-1-2) vs. No. 3 Simsbury (5-6-1) Watch Live: LiveBarn (subscription required)

Conference Championship games appearances

Northwest Catholic is 4-2 all-time in conference championship games and Simsbury is 1-4 in conference championship games.

What to look for

Not many teams have been able to stop Northwest Catholic. The Lions have one loss and two ties, the lone loss and one of the ties came against Simsbury. So if any team can beat Northwest Catholic in this game it will be Simsbury. …This is the sixth straight year that Northwest Catholic is playing in the finals. Connor Melanson has been the Lions’s top player this season and is a difference maker. …It’s been a rebuilding year for Simsbury. Despite its record, however, Simsbury has rallied and stands three good periods away from capturing a CCC title for the first time since it beat Northwest Catholic in 2016.

You should know

The teams have met twice this season: The first was a 3-2 win for Simsbury and the second a 1-1 tie. This game is lining up to be classic.

SOUTH DIVISION

TRI-TOWN VS. NEWINGTON CO-OP

Vitals

When: Friday, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, 8:30 p.m. Where: Newington Ice Arena, Newington

Newington Ice Arena, Newington Seeds/Records: No. 3 Newington co-op (9-1-1) vs. No. 4 Tri-Town (5-4-0)

No. 3 Newington co-op (9-1-1) vs. No. 4 Tri-Town (5-4-0) Watch Live: SoLuBroadcasting.org (free)

Conference Championship games appearances

Newington co-op is 3-1 in CCC conference championship games. Tri-Town has never appeared in a CCC conference championship game (more on that later).

What to look for

Has everyone caught their breath after Wednesday night? First Tri-Town knocks off top-seeded Hall/Southington and then it wasn’t until 10 minutes before midnight that Newington co-op beat Wethersfield in the fifth overtime. Sam Davies was the hero for Newington co-op scoring the overtime winner. …This was not the matchup that was expected, not just because of Newington’s run but because Tri-Town doesn’t play in the CCC. In a normal season, it plays in the Nutmeg Conference, but joined the CCC this year due to COVID.

You should know

This is the first meeting of the two teams this year. A previously scheduled game on Saturday, February 27, was canceled due to Tri-Town going into quarantine.