2021 Boys Basketball Conference Championship Preview Capsules

Ridgefield High Matchup: No. 1 Ridgefield (14-1) vs. No. 6 Westhill (10-5)

Championship History

Ridgefield is 3-0, having won three of the last four seasons. Westhill is 5-2, its last title coming in 2016.

What to look for

A chance at four FCIAC titles in the last five seasons for Ridgefield. Trinity Catholic accomplished the feat (2001-05), then played in the next four finals after that, winning one time. Norwalk also had a shot to accomplish the same feat in the 1980s, but lost in the 1988 FCIAC final to Westhill. The Vikings lost to Ridgefield 62-45 on Feb. 12. It’s been an up-and-down season for Westhill, but the team is playing its best ball when it counts most, winning five straight coming into Friday night. All but one were by double digits. Ben Pennella and Jeyson Slade lead the way for the Vikings, who will need to be resilient when Ridgefield makes its runs. If they can keep the Tigers’ offense under wraps, the Vikings have a punchers’ chance. But they are a big underdog here against a team that has one loss, in double overtime, on the road. Amos Grey and Matt Knachel lead the way for Ridgefield.

You should know

Ridgefield outscored New Canaan 20-11 in the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s semifinal-round win.

DIVISION I

WEST HAVEN vs. NOTRE DAME-WH

Floyd Little Athletic Center Matchup: No. 1 West Haven (11-1) vs. No. 3 Notre Dame-West Haven (10-2)

Championship History

West Haven’s only other appearance came in 1996, an overtime loss to Hillhouse. This is Notre Dame’s fifth appearance and third straight. The Green Knights have yet to win one.

What to look for

The battle of West Haven to decide the SCC’s best team. West Haven’s only loss came on March 8, 63-47 to Notre Dame at home. The Green Knights mixed in some zone defense with its traditional man-to-man in that victory. West Haven settled for jump shots. The Green Knights also had a very strong defensive effort in Tuesday’s SCC semifinal-round win, holding Xavier to just two points over the final 4 minutes. Notre Dame big man Ben Carroll finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds. West Haven doesn’t have anyone who can match up with him, so if the Westies choose to double, Carroll can find the open man on the perimeter, or step out and hit jumpers himself. West Haven guards Malcolm Duncanson and Eli Blackwell will be difficult for Notre Dame to contain. This game will be closer than the regular-season meeting. Notre Dame’s last two trips to the final was a loss to Wilbur Cross at the FLAC and both were subpar offensive efforts.

You should know

West Haven and Notre Dame are a combined 3-0 in regular-season games played at the FLAC this season.

DIVISION II

LYMAN HALL vs. EAST HAVEN

Floyd Little Athletic Center Matchup: No. 1 Lyman Hall (12-2) vs. No. 2 East Haven (9-4)

Championship History

This is the first appearance in an SCC final for both teams.

What to look for

The SCC changed its tournament format for this year only due to the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing each team to have a postseason experience and, because of the size of the conference, splitting the teams into two divisions. Because of that, Lyman Hall was able to earn the top seed in its division behind point guard Tyler Voisine and big men Luke O’Reardon and Justin Hackett, who combined for 31 points in the semifinal-round victory against Branford. East Haven put forth a stellar defensive effort in its semifinal, holding Hand to just 41 points, which included a 4-minute overtime session. Nicky Furino and sharpshooter Ian Reynolds lead the way for the Yellowjackets. Expect a low-scoring affair at the FLAC.

You should know

East Haven defeated Lyman Hall 52-39 in its regular-season matchup March 3 in Wallingford.