2021 Berkshire League Girls Basketball Tournament Bracket

The 2021 Berkshire League girls basketball championships will begin with a play in game on Tuesday, March 16.

Thomaston is the No. 1 seed in the tournament. Nonnewaug — the defending champion — is the No. 2 seed.

Thomaston last won a Berkshire League tournament title in 2017 — capping off its impressive run of four straight championships.

Recent Championship History

2020 — NONNEWAUG 41, NORTHWESTERN 37

2019 — HOUSATONIC 45, Nonnewaug 37

2018 — NORTHWESTERN 58, Nonnewaug 41

2017 — THOMASTON 51, Housatonic 36

2016 — THOMASTON 58, Nonnewaug 39

2015 — THOMASTON 56, Nonnewaug 36

2014 — THOMASTON 46, Lewis Mills 37