The 2021 Berkshire League Boys Basketball Tournament will begin Wednesday with a play-in round and conclude Friday, March 26 with a championship round. Regular-season champion Northwestern is the No. 1 seed while four-time defending tournament champion Wamogo is the No. 6 seed.

This year’s tournament is double-elimination, but teams that lose before the winner’s bracket final can only win the consolation bracket for third place.

The winner’s bracket quarterfinals will be held Friday, March 19. The semifinals will be March 23 and championship March 26.

The consolation first round will be Saturday, March 20 between the loser of the play-in game vs. the loser of the 2/7 game. The winner of that game will advance to play the 3/6 quarterfinal loser on Monday, March 22. The 4/5 loser will play the loser of the 1/8/9 quarterfinal game also on Monday. The consolation bracket semifinals will be Wednesday, March 24 and the final (the third-place game) will be March 26.

Litchfield withdrew from the tournament due to COIVD issues and No. 4-seeded Shepaug advanced to the semifinals.