The 2021 Berkshire League Boys Basketball Tournament will begin Wednesday with a play-in round and conclude Friday, March 26 with a championship round. Regular-season champion Northwestern is the No. 1 seed while four-time defending tournament champion Wamogo is the No. 6 seed.
This year’s tournament is double-elimination, but teams that lose before the winner’s bracket final can only win the consolation bracket for third place.
The winner’s bracket quarterfinals will be held Friday, March 19. The semifinals will be March 23 and championship March 26.
The consolation first round will be Saturday, March 20 between the loser of the play-in game vs. the loser of the 2/7 game. The winner of that game will advance to play the 3/6 quarterfinal loser on Monday, March 22. The 4/5 loser will play the loser of the 1/8/9 quarterfinal game also on Monday. The consolation bracket semifinals will be Wednesday, March 24 and the final (the third-place game) will be March 26.
Litchfield withdrew from the tournament due to COIVD issues and No. 4-seeded Shepaug advanced to the semifinals.
WINNER’S TOURNAMENT BRACKET
Tournament Championship History
2020 — WAMOGO 70, Nonnewaug 60
2019 — WAMOGO 74, Shepaug 47
2018 — WAMOGO 50, Northwestern 41 OT
2017 — WAMOGO 45, Lewis Mills 38
2016 — NONNEWAUG 42, Northwestern 40
2015 — LEWIS MILLS 59, Northwestern 55
2014 — TERRYVILLE 41, Lewis Mills 33
2013 — NORTHWESTERN 54, Terryville 35
2012 — GILBERT 93, Northwestern 84 OT
2011 — NORTHWESTERN 71, Litchfield 56
2010 — NONNEWAUG 61, Litchfield 50
2009 — SHEPAUG 49, Northwestern 46
2008 — GILBERT 46, Litchfield 44
2007 — LITCHFIELD 59, Terryville 57
2006 — LITCHFIELD 77, Terryville 72
2005 — WAMOGO 48, Shepaug 41
2004 — GILBERT 63, Wamogo 51
2003 — NONNEWAUG 49, Lewis Mills 36
2002 — WAMOGO 71, Litchfield 47
2001 — GILBERT 54, Nonnewaug 45
2000 — GILBERT 52, Litchfield 31
1999 — WAMOGO 35, Gilbert 26
1998 — GILBERT 62, Wamogo 58
1997 — WAMOGO
1996 — GILBERT
1995 — TERRYVILLE
1994 — GILBERT
1993 — GILBERT
1992 — GILBERT
1991 — THOMASTON
1990 — THOMASTON
1989 — GILBERT
1988 — NORTHWESTERN
1987 — NORTHWESTERN
1986 — LEWIS MILLS
1985 — TERRYVILLE
1984 — LITCHFIELD
1983 — TERRYVILLE
1982 — THOMASTON
1981 — HOUSATONIC
1980 — TERRYVILLE