GameTime CT

Connecticut's premier high school sports website

2021 All-SWC Winter Teams

|

The 2021 All-South-West Conference teams. This post will be updated as more teams are released.

BOYS BASKETBALL

ALL-SWC

Dylan Breeland, Bethel, Senior

Kevin Lanham, Bunnell, Senior

Joao Pedro Miranda, Immaculate, Senior

Dan Wellington, Kolbe Cathedral, Senior

Ty Staples-Santos, Kolbe Cathedral, Junior

Mateo Esmeraldo, Masuk, Senior

Akim Joseph, Notre Dame-Fairfield, Senior

Jojo Wallace, New Milford, Sophomore

Jack Peterson, Newtown, Senior

Jayquan Kirkland, Stratford, Junior

All-Colonial Division

Lorenzo Almonte, Bethel, Junior

Nate Correard, Bethel, Senior

Jake Rosati, Masuk, Senior

Isaiah Williams, Newtown, Junior

Joe McCray, Newtown, Junior

Liam O’Connell, Newtown, Junior

Adam Opalka, Pomperaug, Senior

Max Fradkin, Pomperaug, Sophomore

Brady Knorr, Stratford, Junior

Mike D’Aloia, Stratford, Senior

All-Patriot Division

Harry Albanese, Brookfield, Senior

Steve Cioffi, Brookfield, Senior

Sebastian Parenti, Immaculate, Senior

Michael Ianetta, Immaculate, Sophomore

Carter Janki, Barlow, Junior

Eudell Mason, Kolbe Cathedral, Junior

James Cook, Kolbe Cathedral, Senior

Andrew Saint-Louis, Notre Dame, Senior

Matt Langdon, New Fairfield, Senior

Nate Alviti, New Fairfield, Senior

Honorable Mention

Andrew DiLascio, Brookfield, Senior

Thai Sapanter, Immaculate, Junior

Sebastian Hurlbut, Barlow, Junior

Quinn Braddick, Masuk, Senior

Sean Minnick, Masuk, Junior

Brandon Francisco, Masuk, Junior

Rassoul Abaker, Notre Dame, Senior

Carmelo Ayala, Notre Dame, Sophomore

Vonni Bennett, Notre Dame, Junior

Sam Tarrant, New Milford, Senior

Nate Lawson, New Milford, Senior

Cam Perez, New Milford, Sophomore

Arik Dagan, Pomperaug, Sophomore

Alex Olsen, Weston, Senior

Josh Handel, Weston, Senior

GIRLS BASKETBALL

ALL-SWC

Aizhanique Mayo, Notre Dame FF, Junior

Sara Macary, Notre Dame FF, Junior

Ciara Brown, Kolbe Cathedral, Senior

Kayla Tilus, Notre Dame FF, Junior

Sydney Lounsbury, Pomperaug, Senior

Emma Magazu, Newtown, Senior

Brooke Lacey, Bethel, Junior

Sydney O’Connor, New Fairfield, Senior

Mishell Pringle, Kolbe Cathedral, Senior

Tori Kuzma, Weston, Sophomore

All-Colonial Division

Marina Lambiase, Pomperaug, Senior

Claudia Schneider, Pomperaug, Sophomore

Megan Reilly, Pomperaug, Junior

Chloe O’Connell, Newtown, Junior

Julia Gerace, Newtown, Senior

Maddie Patrick, Newtown, Senior

Emily Grob, Barlow, Senior

Charlotte Miller, Barlow, Junior

Jade Wallace, New Milford, Freshman

Hannah Fagan, Masuk, Freshman

All-Patriot Division

Mac Stone-Folmar, Notre Dame, Senior

Taylor Gibbs, Notre Dame, Junior

Gabby Arterberry, New Fairfield, Junior

Kelly Ford, New Fairfield, Junior

Ava Romanello, New Fairfield, Junior

Robin Selitte, Kolbe Cathedral, Senior

Ashley Nicoletti, Immaculate, Junior

Catherine Sollose, Brookfield, Freshman

Mackenzie Sam, Brookfield, Senior

Ruby Ackerman, Bethel, Junior

Honorable Mention

Guillian Mendonca, Bethel, Freshman

Camryn Quinn, Bethel, Sophomore

Mariana Trovarelli, Bunnell, Junior

Rylee McGee, Brookfield, Freshman

Jenna Saidman, Immaculate, Freshman

Mia Arcario, Immaculate, Senior

Grace Soltis Immaculate, Sophomore

Natalie Lieto, Masuk, Freshman

Olivia Taub, New Milford, Senior

Allie Bradley, Newtown, Sophomore

Jessica Evans, Pomperaug, Senior

Maddox Legg, Pomperaug, Senior

Sami Perley, Stratford, Senior

Amanda Ogrodowicz, Stratford, Junior

Shea Greene, Weston, Junior

Kat Tunney, Weston, Junior

Caitlin McKiernan, Weston, Sophomore

Boys swimming

200 Yard Medley: Reley Regan, Timothy (Pomp), Green, K.C. (Pomp), Rosenhein, Drew (Pomp),Keane, Logan (Pomp) ; Kim, Edward (Weston), Hawkins, Allen (Weston), Sherlock, Liam (Weston) Petertonjes, Culkin, Maconal (Weston); Gabe (Newtown), Bobowick, Colden (Newtown), Godino, Dan (Newtown), Luci- Bernard (Newtown).
200 Yard Freestyle: Boukaroom, Jude (Brookfield) Nizzardo, Joey (Masuk) Godino, Dan (Newtown)
200 Yard IM: Regan, Timothy, Pomperaug; Janney, Kristopher, Brookfield; Aiello, Michael, Masuk.
50 Yard Freestyle: Oppenheim, Nate, JBBE; Hull, Matt, Masuk; Lee, Ian New Milford
1 mtr Diving: Mangold, Ben, Brookfield; Holland, Nathan, Pomperaug; Robie, Tyler, Pomperaug
100 Yard Butterfly: Natoli, Michael, New Milford; Johnston, Matthew ,JBBE; Gibbons, Sean, New Ffld.
500 Yard Freestyle: Nizzardo, Joey, Masuk; Godino, Dan, Newtown; Clark, Kenneth, Masuk.
200 Yard Freestyle Relay: Hull, Matt, Masuk; Nizzardo, Joey, Masuk; Aiello, Michael, Masuk; Cammarano, Ryan, Masuk; Lame, Aidan, Pomperaug; Thompson, Collin, Pomperaug; Kania, Ryan POMP; Hampton, Aiden POMP; Jellen, Tim, NM; Lee, Ian, NM;  Sypko, Andrew NM; Mathew, Bryce NM
100 Yard Backstroke: Regan, Timothy, POMPG; Kim, Edward, WESTON; Kaalman, Nate, BROOK
100 Yard Breaststroke: Green, K.C. POMPG; DeStefano, Matt BROOK; Hawkins, Allen WESTN
400 Yard Freestyle Relay: Regan, Timothy (Pomp), Fry, Jack (Pomp), Green, K.C (Pomp), Rosenhein, Drew (Pomp); Boukaroom, Jude (Brookfield),  Kaalman, Nate (Brookfield), Janney, Kristopher (Brookfield), DeStefano, Matt (Brookfield); Hull, Matt (Masuk), Nizzardo, Joey (Masuk), Cammarano, Ryan (Masuk), Aiello, Michael(Masuk).