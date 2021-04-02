2021 All-SWC Winter Teams

The 2021 All-South-West Conference teams. This post will be updated as more teams are released.
BOYS BASKETBALL
ALL-SWC
Dylan Breeland, Bethel, Senior
Kevin Lanham, Bunnell, Senior
Joao Pedro Miranda, Immaculate, Senior
Dan Wellington, Kolbe Cathedral, Senior
Ty Staples-Santos, Kolbe Cathedral, Junior
Mateo Esmeraldo, Masuk, Senior
Akim Joseph, Notre Dame-Fairfield, Senior
Jojo Wallace, New Milford, Sophomore
Jack Peterson, Newtown, Senior
Jayquan Kirkland, Stratford, Junior
All-Colonial Division
Lorenzo Almonte, Bethel, Junior
Nate Correard, Bethel, Senior
Jake Rosati, Masuk, Senior
Isaiah Williams, Newtown, Junior
Joe McCray, Newtown, Junior
Liam O’Connell, Newtown, Junior
Adam Opalka, Pomperaug, Senior
Max Fradkin, Pomperaug, Sophomore
Brady Knorr, Stratford, Junior
Mike D’Aloia, Stratford, Senior
All-Patriot Division
Harry Albanese, Brookfield, Senior
Steve Cioffi, Brookfield, Senior
Sebastian Parenti, Immaculate, Senior
Michael Ianetta, Immaculate, Sophomore
Carter Janki, Barlow, Junior
Eudell Mason, Kolbe Cathedral, Junior
James Cook, Kolbe Cathedral, Senior
Andrew Saint-Louis, Notre Dame, Senior
Matt Langdon, New Fairfield, Senior
Nate Alviti, New Fairfield, Senior
Honorable Mention
Andrew DiLascio, Brookfield, Senior
Thai Sapanter, Immaculate, Junior
Sebastian Hurlbut, Barlow, Junior
Quinn Braddick, Masuk, Senior
Sean Minnick, Masuk, Junior
Brandon Francisco, Masuk, Junior
Rassoul Abaker, Notre Dame, Senior
Carmelo Ayala, Notre Dame, Sophomore
Vonni Bennett, Notre Dame, Junior
Sam Tarrant, New Milford, Senior
Nate Lawson, New Milford, Senior
Cam Perez, New Milford, Sophomore
Arik Dagan, Pomperaug, Sophomore
Alex Olsen, Weston, Senior
Josh Handel, Weston, Senior
GIRLS BASKETBALL
ALL-SWC
Aizhanique Mayo, Notre Dame FF, Junior
Sara Macary, Notre Dame FF, Junior
Ciara Brown, Kolbe Cathedral, Senior
Kayla Tilus, Notre Dame FF, Junior
Sydney Lounsbury, Pomperaug, Senior
Emma Magazu, Newtown, Senior
Brooke Lacey, Bethel, Junior
Sydney O’Connor, New Fairfield, Senior
Mishell Pringle, Kolbe Cathedral, Senior
Tori Kuzma, Weston, Sophomore
All-Colonial Division
Marina Lambiase, Pomperaug, Senior
Claudia Schneider, Pomperaug, Sophomore
Megan Reilly, Pomperaug, Junior
Chloe O’Connell, Newtown, Junior
Julia Gerace, Newtown, Senior
Maddie Patrick, Newtown, Senior
Emily Grob, Barlow, Senior
Charlotte Miller, Barlow, Junior
Jade Wallace, New Milford, Freshman
Hannah Fagan, Masuk, Freshman
All-Patriot Division
Mac Stone-Folmar, Notre Dame, Senior
Taylor Gibbs, Notre Dame, Junior
Gabby Arterberry, New Fairfield, Junior
Kelly Ford, New Fairfield, Junior
Ava Romanello, New Fairfield, Junior
Robin Selitte, Kolbe Cathedral, Senior
Ashley Nicoletti, Immaculate, Junior
Catherine Sollose, Brookfield, Freshman
Mackenzie Sam, Brookfield, Senior
Ruby Ackerman, Bethel, Junior
Honorable Mention
Guillian Mendonca, Bethel, Freshman
Camryn Quinn, Bethel, Sophomore
Mariana Trovarelli, Bunnell, Junior
Rylee McGee, Brookfield, Freshman
Jenna Saidman, Immaculate, Freshman
Mia Arcario, Immaculate, Senior
Grace Soltis Immaculate, Sophomore
Natalie Lieto, Masuk, Freshman
Olivia Taub, New Milford, Senior
Allie Bradley, Newtown, Sophomore
Jessica Evans, Pomperaug, Senior
Maddox Legg, Pomperaug, Senior
Sami Perley, Stratford, Senior
Amanda Ogrodowicz, Stratford, Junior
Shea Greene, Weston, Junior
Kat Tunney, Weston, Junior
Caitlin McKiernan, Weston, Sophomore
Boys swimming
200 Yard Medley: Reley Regan, Timothy (Pomp), Green, K.C. (Pomp), Rosenhein, Drew (Pomp),Keane, Logan (Pomp) ; Kim, Edward (Weston), Hawkins, Allen (Weston), Sherlock, Liam (Weston) Petertonjes, Culkin, Maconal (Weston); Gabe (Newtown), Bobowick, Colden (Newtown), Godino, Dan (Newtown), Luci- Bernard (Newtown).
200 Yard Freestyle: Boukaroom, Jude (Brookfield) Nizzardo, Joey (Masuk) Godino, Dan (Newtown)
200 Yard IM: Regan, Timothy, Pomperaug; Janney, Kristopher, Brookfield; Aiello, Michael, Masuk.
50 Yard Freestyle: Oppenheim, Nate, JBBE; Hull, Matt, Masuk; Lee, Ian New Milford
1 mtr Diving: Mangold, Ben, Brookfield; Holland, Nathan, Pomperaug; Robie, Tyler, Pomperaug
100 Yard Butterfly: Natoli, Michael, New Milford; Johnston, Matthew ,JBBE; Gibbons, Sean, New Ffld.
500 Yard Freestyle: Nizzardo, Joey, Masuk; Godino, Dan, Newtown; Clark, Kenneth, Masuk.
200 Yard Freestyle Relay: Hull, Matt, Masuk; Nizzardo, Joey, Masuk; Aiello, Michael, Masuk; Cammarano, Ryan, Masuk; Lame, Aidan, Pomperaug; Thompson, Collin, Pomperaug; Kania, Ryan POMP; Hampton, Aiden POMP; Jellen, Tim, NM; Lee, Ian, NM; Sypko, Andrew NM; Mathew, Bryce NM
100 Yard Backstroke: Regan, Timothy, POMPG; Kim, Edward, WESTON; Kaalman, Nate, BROOK
100 Yard Breaststroke: Green, K.C. POMPG; DeStefano, Matt BROOK; Hawkins, Allen WESTN
400 Yard Freestyle Relay: Regan, Timothy (Pomp), Fry, Jack (Pomp), Green, K.C (Pomp), Rosenhein, Drew (Pomp); Boukaroom, Jude (Brookfield), Kaalman, Nate (Brookfield), Janney, Kristopher (Brookfield), DeStefano, Matt (Brookfield); Hull, Matt (Masuk), Nizzardo, Joey (Masuk), Cammarano, Ryan (Masuk), Aiello, Michael(Masuk).