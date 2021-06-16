GameTime CT

Connecticut's premier high school sports website

2021 All-SWC Spring Teams

|

BASEBALL

All-SWC

Daniel Rodriguez, Bethel; Zak Droukas, Brookfield; Drew Martin, Brookfield; Jake Miceli, Brookfield; Brett Batka, Bunnell; Matt Scott, Barlow; Jason Green, Kolbe Cathedral; Tyler Kipp, Masuk; Gianno Merlonghi, Masuk; Jeremy Rodrigues, Masuk; Dan Gantert, New Fairfield; Matt Garbowski, New Fairfield; Braden Quinn, New Fairfield; Justin Leclair, New Milford; Dylan Goyette, Newtown; Andrew Amato, Weston; Myles Lehrman, Weston

All Colonial Division

Cole Strong, Bethel; Max Foster, Bethel; Jayden Wegrzyn, Bunnell; Jacob Nemergut, Masuk; Sean Minnick, Masuk; Greg Nivison, Masuk; Owen Arias, New Milford; Michael Muller, New Milford; Kyle Murphy, New Milford; Jack Petersen, Newtown; David Braun, Newtown; R.J. Burlone, Stratford; Luke Zezima, Stratford; Ryan Sokol, Pomperaug.

All Patriot Division

Sam Weigel, Brookfield; Gabe Silva, Brookfield; Casey Katz, Brookfield; Tommy Fahey, Immaculate; Cody Meier, Immaculate; Troy Andreoli, Barlow; Clark Gilmore, Barlow; Henry Rondon, Kolbe Cathedral; Ryan Lorenzo, New Fairfeld; Dillon King, New Fairfield; Joe Granata, Notre Dame-Fairfield; Dante Esposito, Weston; Jonny Lintell, Weston; Ben Landesman, Weston.

Honorable Mention

Bret Martin, Bethel; Nick Mercing, Brookfield; Dan Lombard, Bunnell; J.T. Gunzy, Immaculate; Ian Nilson, Barlow; Adriel Espada, Kolbe Cathedral; Dan Verrastro, Masuk; Camden Lathrop, New Fairfield; Terrell Williams, New Milford; Will Burns, Newtown; Joel Collado, Notre Dame-Fairfield; Daniel Lang, Pomperaug; Brady Knorr, Stratford; Chris Amato, Weston

SOFTBALL

Pitchers: Sydney Adolfson, Newtown; Kathryn Gallant, Masuk; Judy Tarczali, ND-Fairfield

Catchers: Sara MacKinnon, Immaculate; Isabel Viglione, Masuk

Infielders: Abby Ota, Barlow; Brianna Pellicone, Newtown; MacQuarrie Stone-Folmar, ND-Fairfield; Audrey Quish, Immaculate; Kaitlyn Welch, Masuk

Outfielders: Alyssa Conrad, Brookfield; McKenzie Dayton, New Milford; Katie Goyda, Newtown; Natalie Lieto, Masuk

Utility: Ashley Hubner, Newtown; Isabel Ingersoll, Notre Dame-Fairfield; Emily Rerick, Immaculate

All-Colonial Division

Kayla Morel, Bunnell; Amanda Wallace, Bunnell; Nicole Spinelli, Barlow; Jenna Geaney, Barlow; Ava Slavinsky, Barlow; Sarah Falcone, Masuk; Jacie Hall, Masuk; Heather Dempsey, New Milford; Hannah Bauer, New Milford; Emma Deakin, New Milford; Kaylie Costa, Pomperaug; Emma Durante, Pomperaug; Catherine Parrott, Pomperaug; Meaghan Yale, Pomperaug; Hayden Smith, Stratford

All-Patriot Division

Jovanna LaSita, Bethel; Emily Toth, Bethel; Rayne Cofone, Brookfield; Alexa Downs, Brookfield; Abby Luizzi, Brookfield; Cait Conley, Immaculate; Gabby Yamoah, Immaculate; Carolyn Marcano, Kolbe Cathedral; Kassidy Collentine, New Fairfield; Julia Perillo, New Fairfield; Justina Holland, ND-Fairfield; Riley Marko, ND-Fairfield; Tiffany Suporn, ND-Fairfield; Jocelyn Vargas, ND-Fairfield; Julia Constantine, Weston; Natalye Lustberg, Weston

Honorable Mention

Jillian Mitchell, Brookfield; Megan Camperlegno, Bunnell; Emma Solomon, Bunnell; Alyssa Campo, Immaculate; Caroline Gardner, Newtown; Alexi Bisceglia, Pomperaug; Liz Raefski, Pomperaug; Ellie Lubas, Stratford; Ellie Haerford, Weston; Kate Fruhbeis, Weston

BOYS LACROSSE

First Team

Attack

Drew Filanowski, Barlow; Quinn Braddick, Masuk; Jevan Tenaglia, New Fairfield; Will Harris, Weston; Thomas Leary, New Fairfield

Midfield

Nate Alviti, New Fairfield; Jacob Strouch, Weston; Nick Miceli, Barlow; Dan Shaban, Barlow; Tanner Trede, Newtown; Renzoe Garone, Weston

Defense

Zachary Diehl, New Fairfield; Duncan Craone, Weston; Shain Luzietti, Newtown; Nick Sickinger, Barlow; Shane Rattigan, New Fairfield

SSMD: Noah Simons, Barlow

LSM: Carloe Guidera, Barlow, and Jake Bulkley, Newtown

Goalkeeper: Andrew Albert, Weston

FOGO: Matt Constantinides, New Fairfield

Second Team

Attack

Trevor Ramirez, Barlow; Aiden DiMiceli, Barlow; Connor Breslin, Newtown; Ryan Magee, Pomperaug; Jake Wilton, New Milford; Colin Breslin, Newtown

Midfield

Brendan Kuczma, New Fairfield; John Pyrek-Bennett, Masuk; Pat Alvord, Bethel; Jack Balzi, New Milford; Andrew Hartmann, New Milford; Jake Caraluzzi, Brookfield

Defense

Derek DeAngelis, Masuk; Anderson Orr, Weston; Sebastian Hurlbut, Barlow; Jack Weinbrum, Weston; Michael Haddick, Newtown

SSMD: Garrett Lazor, Masuk

LSM: Nick Psichopaidas,

Goalkeeper: Cole Zering, New Fairfield

FOGO: Sean Eslinger, Weston

Honorable Mention

Dylan Breeland, Bethel; Noah Flynn, Bethel; Paul Saunders, Bethel; Kobe Oberlein, Bethel; Andrew Manesis, Brookfield; Jack Carroll, Brookfield; Harrison Albanese, Brookfield; Nick Schilling, Brookfield; Zach Souza, Bunnell; Ethan Kudysch, Bunnell; Seamus Heslin, Immaculate; Ben Dominakus, Immaculate; Doug Traynor, New Fairfield; Jayden Alfano, New Fairfield; Keane Stanton, New Milford; Noah Anderson, New Milford; TJ O’Connell, Newtown; Jake Dandrea, Newtown; Kevin Kelly, New Fairfield; Gianni diGirolamo, Notre Dame; Sam Scivadone, Notre Dame; Mitch Tepedino, Pomperaug; Connor Brown, Pomperaug; AdamOpalka, Pomperaug

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

First Team 

Aidan Depra. Barlow; Ryhs Robichaud, Barlow ; Leo Housert, Barlow; Justin Guinta, Masuk; Nate McCauley, Masuk; Teddy Teraszkiewicz, Newtown; Matt Mattera, Newtown; Nate Holland, Pomperaug  

Second Team

Carter Janki Jr., Barlow; Aydan Kloiber, Barlow; Malachi Petion, Kolbe Cathedral; Ryan Barringer, Masuk; Aidan Stout, Newtown; Luke Hannan, Newtown; Anthony Fabrizi, Oxford 

Honorable Mention

Khang Dang, Kolbe Cathedral; Joseph Doyle, Pomperaug

BOYS GOLF

All-SWC

Daniel LeBlanc, Immaculate; Chris Davidson, New Milford; Logan Beers, New Fairfield; Alex Guigno, Masuk; Dan Casanta, Pomperaug; Tyler Flood, Pomperaug
 

All-Colonial Division

John McIntyre, Masuk; Luke Brower, Pomperaug; Justin Carriero, Masuk; Colin Abbott, Masuk; Jack Szabo, Pomperaug; Nick Davidson, New Milford
All-Patriot Division
Eric Lucido, Barlow; Elijah Jonas, Bethel; Mitch Worthington, Barlow; Jackson Saul, Immaculate; Sam Landesman, Weston; Tyler O’Conner, Brookfield
 

GIRLS GOLF

Kendall Reed, Newtown; Lauren Ogrodowicz, Stratford; Caitlin Briggs, Newtown; Amanda Hoyt, Immaculate; Sadie Mellen, Immaculate; Alexa Volpacchio, Notre Dame-Fairfield
 

BOYS TENNIS

First Team

Spencer Quinn, Weston; Tyson Nicholas, Barlow; Sidarth Anil, Masuk; Joe Wilson, Immaculate; Jalen Johnson, Barlow; Harrison Moy, Weston; Alex Sanok, Weston; Nathaniel Correard, Bethel; Dan Macchia, Bethel; Brian Nordinger, Weston; Henry Collins, Weston; Sebastian Rakowski, Weston; 
 

Second Team

Owen Broadwater, Pomperaug; Trem Ampeloquio, Bethel; Adarsh Makarla, Bethel; Sam Cannizzio, Newtown; Ethan Goodman, Immaculate; Sid Pamulapati, Masuk; Connor Tedesco, Masuk; Dan Oren, Weston; George Hill, Bethel; Kevin McLeary, Barlow; Aiden Silvestro, Masuk; Owen Smith, Masuk; Lucas Binder, Bethel; Sean Doyle, Bethel; Declan Farrell, Weston; Grant Kins, Weston

Honorable Mention

Joshua Parson, Newtown; Dheeraj Banala, Bethel; Harry Reinhardt, Barlow; Anthony Reyes, Immaculate; Edison Ortiz, Immaculate; Ben Ochs, Newtown; Orion Bracksieck, Newtown; Trevor Sweet, New Milford; Aiden Cole, New Milford; Sutej Gaddman, Pomperaug; Boen Beavers, Pomperaug; Andrew Sposato, Newtown; Alexandre Kypriaou, Newtown; Jack Dankenbrink, Masuk; Dan Sahcnez, Masuk; John Boccuzzi, Newtown; Ethan Hillefeld, Newtown
 

GIRLS TENNIS

First Team

Mathilde Gilles (Notre Dame); Julia Dolan (Newtown); Rebecca Bang (Pomperaug); Anya Kunar (Barlow); Milana Montini (Pomperaug); Cate Godwin (Weston); Gabriella Krzewicki (Barlow); Natalie Haythorn/Jordan Conlon (Weston); Isha Sakamuri/Kate Yurcisin (Brookfield); Bella D’Aquino/Rayna Smith (Weston)

Second Team

Sophia Norton (Masuk); Julianna Sabatini (Brookfield); Elena Negri (Weston); Meryl McKenna (Immaculate); Jen Lorenz (Newtown); Sofia Krzewicki (Barlow); Meghan Shannahan (Weston); Caleigh Foster (Weston); Amelia Hufschmeid/Krsiten Reisert (Newtown); Victoria Koltchine/Kaela Klein (Joel Barlow); Ruby Efinger/Katherine Rook (Joel Barlow); Anna Minkov/Sammie Lowe (Weston)

Honorable Mention

Shannon Miller (Notre-Dame); Alex Ferro (Brookfield); Meghan Velky (Masuk); Diana Divestea (Immaculate); Maddie Singlak (Newtown); Katie Conley (Masuk); Molly Fern (Bethel); Laura Grasso/Anna Burns (New Milford); Charlotte Dragone/Sofia LaMarco (Pomperaug); Lynn Sanchez/Grace Garvey (Immaculate); Melanie Antony/Elana Kanjo (Brookfield); Mia Luizzi/Stephanie Quiroz (Brookfield); Joey Libero/Ella Morits (Newtown); Margot Pitchenik/Claire Bernard (Joel Barlow)
 

BOYS TRACK

100 Meter Dash: 1. Nolan Freeman, New Milford; 2. Jack Spencer, Weston; 3. Jared Tomasetti, New Fairfield.

200 Meter Dash: 1. Jared Tomasetti, New Fairfield; 2. Jack Spencer, Weston; 3. Jonathan Tarbot, New Milford.

400 Meter Dash: 1. Jonathan Tarbot, New Milford; 2. Luke Vechiarelli, Barlow; 3. Jonathan Gulish, Bunnell.

800 Meter Run: 1. Louis Marcantonio, Bethel; 2. Timothy Monahan, Pomperaug; 3.m Caleb Funk, Bethel.

1600 Meter Run: 1. Patrick Gibbons, New Fairfield; 2. Luca Cazzaniga, Bethel; 3. Ryan Rupprecht, Weston.

3200 Meter Run: 1. Patrick Gibbons, New Fairfield; 2. Luca Cazzaniga, Bethel; 3. Cole Mancinelli, Weston.

110 Meter Hurdles: 1. John Cassol, Weston; 2. Jack Valentine, New Milford; 3. Jake Fine, Weston.

300 Meter Hurdles: 1. John Cassol, Weston; 2. Greg Grom, Pomperaug; 3. Jake Fine, Weston.

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Weston (Doug Phillips, Tyler Schiffer, Matt Bigelow, Jack Spencer); 2. Stratford (Kaleb Lafontant, Elijah Brown, Patrick Bennett, Jaden Lazaro); 3. New Milford (Nolan Freeman, Cole Allen, Connor Sterling, Nathaniel Cramer),.

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. New Milford (Nolan Freema, Nathaniel Cramer, Jonathan Tarbet, Connor Delpha); 2. Weston (John Cassol, Tyler Schiffer, Cooper Capola, Jack Spencer); 3 (Barlow (Gabriel Parrales, Aidan Emanuelson, John Slavinsky, Luke Vechiarelli).

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Bethel (Jason Robinson, Caleb Funk, Luca Cazzaniga, Louie Marcantonio); 2. New Milford (Robert Harkin, Connor Delpha, Collin Walsh, Jonathan Tarbet); 3. Weston (Cooper Clemens, Brandon Leuzzi, Antonio Maya-LeFort, Cooper Capola).

High Jump: 1. Nate Luchetta, Weston; 2. Thai Sapenter, Immaculate; 3. Andrew Clark, Pomperaug.

Pole Vault: 1. Matt Bigelow, Weston; 2) Jake Fine, Weston; 3. Bennett LaBree, Bethel.

Long Jump: 1. Matt Bigelow, Weston; 2. Matt Stewart, Bunnell; 3. Hampton Cobb, Newtown.

Triple Jump: 1. Thai Sapenter, Immaculate; 2. Diego Sarabia, Bethel; 3. Hampton Cobb, Newtown.

Shot Put: 1. Christopher Bon Tempo, New Milford; 2. Jake Rosati, Masuk; 3. Grant Baker, Newtown.

Discus Throw: 1. Sam Tarrant, New Milford; 2. Payton Bell, Bethel; 3. Daniel Ortiz, Weston.

Javelin Throw: 1. Sam Tarrant, New Milford; 2. Kevin Joyce, Weston; 3. Parker Swinford, New Milford. 

GIRLS TRACK

100 Meter Dash: Alisia Munoz, Kolbe; Elise Barricelli, Newtown; Ashley Nicoletti, Immaculate.

200 Meter Dash: Elise Barricelli, Newtown; Alisia Munoz, Kolbe; Emily Mulhern, Barlow.

400 Meter Dash: Olivia Walters, Brookfield; Ellison Weiner, Weston; Riley Powers, Newtown.

800 Meter Run: Julia Rosenburg, Weston; Ally McCarthy, Newtown; 3. Ava Graham, Bethel.

1600 Meter Run: Claire Daniels, New Milford; 2. Julia Rosenburg, Weston; Sydney Kelleher, New Milford.

3200 Meter Run: Madelaine Sweeney, New Milford; Sydney Kelleher, New Milford; Emma Pfeiffer, Pomperaug.

100 Meter Hurdles: Mariella Schweitzer, Barlow; Rosa Volpintesta, Bethel; 3. Samantha Colby, Barlow.

300 Meter Hurdles: Mariella Schweitzer, Barlow,; Alissa Hurd, Pomperaug; 3. Rosa Volpintesta, Bethel.

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Pomperaug (Chris-Ann Bennett, Alissa Hurd, Kali Lucke, Bethany Karp); 2, Barlow (Emma Bourgeault, Isabel Llach, Jenna Najjar, Emily Mulhern); 3, Weston (Shea Greene, Abigail Miles, Nicole Sztachelski, Ellison Weiner).

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Newtown (Elise Barricelli, Ally McCarthy, Hannah Snayd, Riley Powers); 2, Weston (Julia Rosenberg, Ava Zielinski, Nicole Sztachelski, Ellison Weiner); 3. New Milford (Elizabeth Rainey, Shae Zeitler, Claire Daniels, Anna Holcomb).

4×800 Meter Relay: 1, Weston (Amelia Rudolph, Charlotte Carter, Kathleen Lianne Saussy, Ava Zielinski); 2, Bethel (Yee-Ying Ng, Miranda Anastasakis, Abby Correard, Ava Graham); 3, New Milford (Isabel Greene, Shae Zeitler, Mya Morabito, Julia Meadows).

High Jump: 1. Alissa Hurd Pomperaug; 2. Rose Volpintesta, Bethel,; 3-tie. Isabel Llach, Barlow. 3. Ashley Nicoletti, Immaculate,.

Pole Vault: 1. Ellison Weiner; 2. Lucy Fine, Weston; 3. Evelyn Miano, Weston.

Long Jump: 1. Anichka Malachi, New Milford; 2. Mariella Schweitzer, Barlow; 3. Brooke Wagner, Weston

Triple Jump: 1. Anichka Malachi, New Milford; 2. Shea Greene, Weston; 3. Ava Sedensky, Pomperaug.

Shot Put: 1. Sarah Nowacki, Newtown; 2. Yovanna Cruz, Bunnell; 3. Kaelin Rising, Newtown.

Discus Throw: 1. Kathrine Tunney, Weston; 2. Yasmine Elmady, Brookfield; 3. Sarah Nowacki, Newtown.

Javelin Throw: 1. Shea Greene, Weston; 2. Kathrine Tunney, Westo; 3. Sarah Nowacki, Newtown.