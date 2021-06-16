2021 All-SWC Spring Teams

BASEBALL
All-SWC
Daniel Rodriguez, Bethel; Zak Droukas, Brookfield; Drew Martin, Brookfield; Jake Miceli, Brookfield; Brett Batka, Bunnell; Matt Scott, Barlow; Jason Green, Kolbe Cathedral; Tyler Kipp, Masuk; Gianno Merlonghi, Masuk; Jeremy Rodrigues, Masuk; Dan Gantert, New Fairfield; Matt Garbowski, New Fairfield; Braden Quinn, New Fairfield; Justin Leclair, New Milford; Dylan Goyette, Newtown; Andrew Amato, Weston; Myles Lehrman, Weston
All Colonial Division
Cole Strong, Bethel; Max Foster, Bethel; Jayden Wegrzyn, Bunnell; Jacob Nemergut, Masuk; Sean Minnick, Masuk; Greg Nivison, Masuk; Owen Arias, New Milford; Michael Muller, New Milford; Kyle Murphy, New Milford; Jack Petersen, Newtown; David Braun, Newtown; R.J. Burlone, Stratford; Luke Zezima, Stratford; Ryan Sokol, Pomperaug.
All Patriot Division
Sam Weigel, Brookfield; Gabe Silva, Brookfield; Casey Katz, Brookfield; Tommy Fahey, Immaculate; Cody Meier, Immaculate; Troy Andreoli, Barlow; Clark Gilmore, Barlow; Henry Rondon, Kolbe Cathedral; Ryan Lorenzo, New Fairfeld; Dillon King, New Fairfield; Joe Granata, Notre Dame-Fairfield; Dante Esposito, Weston; Jonny Lintell, Weston; Ben Landesman, Weston.
Honorable Mention
Bret Martin, Bethel; Nick Mercing, Brookfield; Dan Lombard, Bunnell; J.T. Gunzy, Immaculate; Ian Nilson, Barlow; Adriel Espada, Kolbe Cathedral; Dan Verrastro, Masuk; Camden Lathrop, New Fairfield; Terrell Williams, New Milford; Will Burns, Newtown; Joel Collado, Notre Dame-Fairfield; Daniel Lang, Pomperaug; Brady Knorr, Stratford; Chris Amato, Weston
SOFTBALL
Pitchers: Sydney Adolfson, Newtown; Kathryn Gallant, Masuk; Judy Tarczali, ND-Fairfield
Catchers: Sara MacKinnon, Immaculate; Isabel Viglione, Masuk
Infielders: Abby Ota, Barlow; Brianna Pellicone, Newtown; MacQuarrie Stone-Folmar, ND-Fairfield; Audrey Quish, Immaculate; Kaitlyn Welch, Masuk
Outfielders: Alyssa Conrad, Brookfield; McKenzie Dayton, New Milford; Katie Goyda, Newtown; Natalie Lieto, Masuk
Utility: Ashley Hubner, Newtown; Isabel Ingersoll, Notre Dame-Fairfield; Emily Rerick, Immaculate
All-Colonial Division
Kayla Morel, Bunnell; Amanda Wallace, Bunnell; Nicole Spinelli, Barlow; Jenna Geaney, Barlow; Ava Slavinsky, Barlow; Sarah Falcone, Masuk; Jacie Hall, Masuk; Heather Dempsey, New Milford; Hannah Bauer, New Milford; Emma Deakin, New Milford; Kaylie Costa, Pomperaug; Emma Durante, Pomperaug; Catherine Parrott, Pomperaug; Meaghan Yale, Pomperaug; Hayden Smith, Stratford
All-Patriot Division
Jovanna LaSita, Bethel; Emily Toth, Bethel; Rayne Cofone, Brookfield; Alexa Downs, Brookfield; Abby Luizzi, Brookfield; Cait Conley, Immaculate; Gabby Yamoah, Immaculate; Carolyn Marcano, Kolbe Cathedral; Kassidy Collentine, New Fairfield; Julia Perillo, New Fairfield; Justina Holland, ND-Fairfield; Riley Marko, ND-Fairfield; Tiffany Suporn, ND-Fairfield; Jocelyn Vargas, ND-Fairfield; Julia Constantine, Weston; Natalye Lustberg, Weston
Honorable Mention
Jillian Mitchell, Brookfield; Megan Camperlegno, Bunnell; Emma Solomon, Bunnell; Alyssa Campo, Immaculate; Caroline Gardner, Newtown; Alexi Bisceglia, Pomperaug; Liz Raefski, Pomperaug; Ellie Lubas, Stratford; Ellie Haerford, Weston; Kate Fruhbeis, Weston
BOYS LACROSSE
First Team
Attack
Drew Filanowski, Barlow; Quinn Braddick, Masuk; Jevan Tenaglia, New Fairfield; Will Harris, Weston; Thomas Leary, New Fairfield
Midfield
Nate Alviti, New Fairfield; Jacob Strouch, Weston; Nick Miceli, Barlow; Dan Shaban, Barlow; Tanner Trede, Newtown; Renzoe Garone, Weston
Defense
Zachary Diehl, New Fairfield; Duncan Craone, Weston; Shain Luzietti, Newtown; Nick Sickinger, Barlow; Shane Rattigan, New Fairfield
SSMD: Noah Simons, Barlow
LSM: Carloe Guidera, Barlow, and Jake Bulkley, Newtown
Goalkeeper: Andrew Albert, Weston
FOGO: Matt Constantinides, New Fairfield
Second Team
Attack
Trevor Ramirez, Barlow; Aiden DiMiceli, Barlow; Connor Breslin, Newtown; Ryan Magee, Pomperaug; Jake Wilton, New Milford; Colin Breslin, Newtown
Midfield
Brendan Kuczma, New Fairfield; John Pyrek-Bennett, Masuk; Pat Alvord, Bethel; Jack Balzi, New Milford; Andrew Hartmann, New Milford; Jake Caraluzzi, Brookfield
Defense
Derek DeAngelis, Masuk; Anderson Orr, Weston; Sebastian Hurlbut, Barlow; Jack Weinbrum, Weston; Michael Haddick, Newtown
SSMD: Garrett Lazor, Masuk
LSM: Nick Psichopaidas,
Goalkeeper: Cole Zering, New Fairfield
FOGO: Sean Eslinger, Weston
Honorable Mention
Dylan Breeland, Bethel; Noah Flynn, Bethel; Paul Saunders, Bethel; Kobe Oberlein, Bethel; Andrew Manesis, Brookfield; Jack Carroll, Brookfield; Harrison Albanese, Brookfield; Nick Schilling, Brookfield; Zach Souza, Bunnell; Ethan Kudysch, Bunnell; Seamus Heslin, Immaculate; Ben Dominakus, Immaculate; Doug Traynor, New Fairfield; Jayden Alfano, New Fairfield; Keane Stanton, New Milford; Noah Anderson, New Milford; TJ O’Connell, Newtown; Jake Dandrea, Newtown; Kevin Kelly, New Fairfield; Gianni diGirolamo, Notre Dame; Sam Scivadone, Notre Dame; Mitch Tepedino, Pomperaug; Connor Brown, Pomperaug; AdamOpalka, Pomperaug
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
First Team
Aidan Depra. Barlow; Ryhs Robichaud, Barlow ; Leo Housert, Barlow; Justin Guinta, Masuk; Nate McCauley, Masuk; Teddy Teraszkiewicz, Newtown; Matt Mattera, Newtown; Nate Holland, Pomperaug
Second Team
Carter Janki Jr., Barlow; Aydan Kloiber, Barlow; Malachi Petion, Kolbe Cathedral; Ryan Barringer, Masuk; Aidan Stout, Newtown; Luke Hannan, Newtown; Anthony Fabrizi, Oxford
Honorable Mention
Khang Dang, Kolbe Cathedral; Joseph Doyle, Pomperaug
BOYS GOLF
All-SWC
All-Colonial Division
Eric Lucido, Barlow; Elijah Jonas, Bethel; Mitch Worthington, Barlow; Jackson Saul, Immaculate; Sam Landesman, Weston; Tyler O’Conner, Brookfield
GIRLS GOLF
BOYS TENNIS
First Team
Second Team
Honorable Mention
GIRLS TENNIS
First Team
Second Team
Honorable Mention
BOYS TRACK
100 Meter Dash: 1. Nolan Freeman, New Milford; 2. Jack Spencer, Weston; 3. Jared Tomasetti, New Fairfield.
200 Meter Dash: 1. Jared Tomasetti, New Fairfield; 2. Jack Spencer, Weston; 3. Jonathan Tarbot, New Milford.
400 Meter Dash: 1. Jonathan Tarbot, New Milford; 2. Luke Vechiarelli, Barlow; 3. Jonathan Gulish, Bunnell.
800 Meter Run: 1. Louis Marcantonio, Bethel; 2. Timothy Monahan, Pomperaug; 3.m Caleb Funk, Bethel.
1600 Meter Run: 1. Patrick Gibbons, New Fairfield; 2. Luca Cazzaniga, Bethel; 3. Ryan Rupprecht, Weston.
3200 Meter Run: 1. Patrick Gibbons, New Fairfield; 2. Luca Cazzaniga, Bethel; 3. Cole Mancinelli, Weston.
110 Meter Hurdles: 1. John Cassol, Weston; 2. Jack Valentine, New Milford; 3. Jake Fine, Weston.
300 Meter Hurdles: 1. John Cassol, Weston; 2. Greg Grom, Pomperaug; 3. Jake Fine, Weston.
4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Weston (Doug Phillips, Tyler Schiffer, Matt Bigelow, Jack Spencer); 2. Stratford (Kaleb Lafontant, Elijah Brown, Patrick Bennett, Jaden Lazaro); 3. New Milford (Nolan Freeman, Cole Allen, Connor Sterling, Nathaniel Cramer),.
4×400 Meter Relay: 1. New Milford (Nolan Freema, Nathaniel Cramer, Jonathan Tarbet, Connor Delpha); 2. Weston (John Cassol, Tyler Schiffer, Cooper Capola, Jack Spencer); 3 (Barlow (Gabriel Parrales, Aidan Emanuelson, John Slavinsky, Luke Vechiarelli).
4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Bethel (Jason Robinson, Caleb Funk, Luca Cazzaniga, Louie Marcantonio); 2. New Milford (Robert Harkin, Connor Delpha, Collin Walsh, Jonathan Tarbet); 3. Weston (Cooper Clemens, Brandon Leuzzi, Antonio Maya-LeFort, Cooper Capola).
High Jump: 1. Nate Luchetta, Weston; 2. Thai Sapenter, Immaculate; 3. Andrew Clark, Pomperaug.
Pole Vault: 1. Matt Bigelow, Weston; 2) Jake Fine, Weston; 3. Bennett LaBree, Bethel.
Long Jump: 1. Matt Bigelow, Weston; 2. Matt Stewart, Bunnell; 3. Hampton Cobb, Newtown.
Triple Jump: 1. Thai Sapenter, Immaculate; 2. Diego Sarabia, Bethel; 3. Hampton Cobb, Newtown.
Shot Put: 1. Christopher Bon Tempo, New Milford; 2. Jake Rosati, Masuk; 3. Grant Baker, Newtown.
Discus Throw: 1. Sam Tarrant, New Milford; 2. Payton Bell, Bethel; 3. Daniel Ortiz, Weston.
Javelin Throw: 1. Sam Tarrant, New Milford; 2. Kevin Joyce, Weston; 3. Parker Swinford, New Milford.
GIRLS TRACK
100 Meter Dash: Alisia Munoz, Kolbe; Elise Barricelli, Newtown; Ashley Nicoletti, Immaculate.
200 Meter Dash: Elise Barricelli, Newtown; Alisia Munoz, Kolbe; Emily Mulhern, Barlow.
400 Meter Dash: Olivia Walters, Brookfield; Ellison Weiner, Weston; Riley Powers, Newtown.
800 Meter Run: Julia Rosenburg, Weston; Ally McCarthy, Newtown; 3. Ava Graham, Bethel.
1600 Meter Run: Claire Daniels, New Milford; 2. Julia Rosenburg, Weston; Sydney Kelleher, New Milford.
3200 Meter Run: Madelaine Sweeney, New Milford; Sydney Kelleher, New Milford; Emma Pfeiffer, Pomperaug.
100 Meter Hurdles: Mariella Schweitzer, Barlow; Rosa Volpintesta, Bethel; 3. Samantha Colby, Barlow.
300 Meter Hurdles: Mariella Schweitzer, Barlow,; Alissa Hurd, Pomperaug; 3. Rosa Volpintesta, Bethel.
4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Pomperaug (Chris-Ann Bennett, Alissa Hurd, Kali Lucke, Bethany Karp); 2, Barlow (Emma Bourgeault, Isabel Llach, Jenna Najjar, Emily Mulhern); 3, Weston (Shea Greene, Abigail Miles, Nicole Sztachelski, Ellison Weiner).
4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Newtown (Elise Barricelli, Ally McCarthy, Hannah Snayd, Riley Powers); 2, Weston (Julia Rosenberg, Ava Zielinski, Nicole Sztachelski, Ellison Weiner); 3. New Milford (Elizabeth Rainey, Shae Zeitler, Claire Daniels, Anna Holcomb).
4×800 Meter Relay: 1, Weston (Amelia Rudolph, Charlotte Carter, Kathleen Lianne Saussy, Ava Zielinski); 2, Bethel (Yee-Ying Ng, Miranda Anastasakis, Abby Correard, Ava Graham); 3, New Milford (Isabel Greene, Shae Zeitler, Mya Morabito, Julia Meadows).
High Jump: 1. Alissa Hurd Pomperaug; 2. Rose Volpintesta, Bethel,; 3-tie. Isabel Llach, Barlow. 3. Ashley Nicoletti, Immaculate,.
Pole Vault: 1. Ellison Weiner; 2. Lucy Fine, Weston; 3. Evelyn Miano, Weston.
Long Jump: 1. Anichka Malachi, New Milford; 2. Mariella Schweitzer, Barlow; 3. Brooke Wagner, Weston
Triple Jump: 1. Anichka Malachi, New Milford; 2. Shea Greene, Weston; 3. Ava Sedensky, Pomperaug.
Shot Put: 1. Sarah Nowacki, Newtown; 2. Yovanna Cruz, Bunnell; 3. Kaelin Rising, Newtown.
Discus Throw: 1. Kathrine Tunney, Weston; 2. Yasmine Elmady, Brookfield; 3. Sarah Nowacki, Newtown.
Javelin Throw: 1. Shea Greene, Weston; 2. Kathrine Tunney, Westo; 3. Sarah Nowacki, Newtown.