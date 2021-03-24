2021 All-SCC Winter Teams

BOYS BASKETBALL
East Division
East Player of the Year: Justin Menard, Xavier
East Coach of the Year: Rob Rhys, Lyman Hall
All-East Division team
Jake Palluzzi (Branford), Justin Elpi (Branford), Ian Reynolds (East Haven), Nick Furino (East Haven), Jake Ciocca (Guilford), Justin Hess (Guilford), Tyler Favre (Daniel Hand), Kyle Hoffman (Daniel Hand), Tyler Voisine (Lyman Hall), Luke O’Reardon (Lyman Hall), Jack McDonnell (Sheehan), Parker Hunter (Xavier), Justin Menard (Xavier), Luke Nieman (Cheshire), DeAndre Coardes (Hamden)
West Division
West Player of the Year: Malcom Duncanson, West Haven
West Coach of the Year: Mike Papale, Fairfield Prep
All-West Division team
Micah Morgan (Amity Regional), Thomas Glover (Career), Mathew Gibbs (Hillhouse), Noah Tutlis (Jonathan Law), Ben Carroll (Notre Dame), James Rawlins (Notre Dame), Vinny DeFeo (Shelton), Malcom Duncanson (West Haven), Dereyk Grant (Wilbur Cross), Javon Taylor (Wilbur Cross), Christian McClease (Wilbur Cross), Mekhi Conner (Notre Dame), Eli Blackwell (West Haven), Max Mangos (Fairfield Prep), Logan Carey (Fairfield Prep)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
East Division
East Player of the Year: Caitlyn Hunt, Sheehan
East Coach of the Year: Amanda Forcucci, Hamden
All-East Division team
Lauren Thompson (Branford), Grace Lurz (Cheshire), Sophia Coppola (Daniel Hand), Brooke Salutari (Daniel Hand), Erin Curran (East Haven), Taylor Salato (East Haven), Moira Kellaher (Guilford), Diamond White (Hamden), Brianna Mik (Lyman Hall, Natalie Panagrosso (Lyman Hall), Lilly Hedge (Mercy), Sophie Hedge (Mercy), Sarah Puzone (North Haven), Caitlyn Hunt (Sheehan), Hayleigh Lagase (Sheehan), Caitlyn Velez (Sheehan)
West Division
West Player of the Year: Jaylice Rosario, Wilbur Cross
West Coach of the Year: Jason Kirck, Sacred Heart Academy
All-West Division team
Skylar Burzynski (Amity), Mya Manzione (Amity Regional), TayJana Greene (Career), Lauren Heenan (Foran), Trinity Moody (Hillhouse), Nielle Reaves (Hillhouse), Shelby Greene (Jonathan Law), Katie Konareski (Jonathan Law), Catherine Bosse (Lauralton Hall), Carina Ciampi (Sacred Heart Academy), Rosa Rizzitelli (Sacred Heart Academy), Clarissa Pierre (Shelton), Amani Abuhatab (West Haven), Kassidy Carrano (West Haven), April Artis (Wilbur Cross), Dejah Middleton (Wilbur Cross), Jaylice Rosario (Wilbur Cross)
BOYS HOCKEY
Division I
Division I Player of the Year: Mason Whitney, Fairfield Prep
Division I Coach of the Year: Karl Sundquist, Xavier
Division I First team
Forward: Mason Whitney (Fairfield Prep), John D’Errico (Notre Dame-West Haven), Bryce Riccatelli (Hamden), Brian Essing (Notre Dame-West Haven)
Defense: Zach Schroeder (Notre Dame-West Haven), Luke Noonan (Fairfield Prep)
Goaltender: Connor Smith (Notre Dame-West Haven)
Division II Second team
Forward: Ben Carfora (West Haven), Matt Newton (Notre Dame-Fairfield), Jake Lion (Xavier)
Defense: Timothy Hayden (Immaculate), Ryan Drust (Xavier)
Goaltender: Charlie Miller (West Haven), Thomas Martin (Fairfield Prep)
Division II
Division II Player of the Year: Luke Festa, Sheehan
Division II Coach of the Year: Dave Sagnella, Lyman Hall
Division II First team
Forward: Tatum Fitzmaurice (Daniel Hand), Luke Festa (Sheehan), Aidan Weir (Lyman Hall), Anthony Romano (Sheehan)
Defense: Cam Grillo (East Haven), John Gagliardi (Daniel Hand),
Goaltender: Andrew Sacco (North Haven)
Division II Second team
Forward: Niklas Vasiljevs (Cheshire), Joe Romano (Sheehan), Ryan Magee (Watertown-Pomperaug), Max Maisano (North Branford)
Defense: Billy Linder (Branford), Stephen Tortora (Guilford)
Goaltender: Eric Dillner (Daniel Hand)
Division III
Division III Player of the Year: Kyle Kosh, Milford co-op
Division III Coach of the Year: Rusty Granacker, BBD
Division III First team
Forward: Kyle Kosh (Milford), Andrew Scalia (Masuk), Phil Makris (Newtown/New Fairfield)
Defense: Teddy Blanchard (JBWA), Luca Ubaldi (Milford), Spencer Abrams (BBD)
Goaltender: Markus Paltauf (Newtown/New Fairfield), Logan Lucas (New Milford)
Division III Second team
Forward: Kyle Boller (BBD), Dante Esposito (JBWA), James Celantano (Newtown/New Fairfield)
Defense: Mike Domenichelli (Masuk), Eli Kirby (Newtown/New Fairfield), Anthony Britton (BBD)
Goaltender: Louie Alfidi (BBD)
GIRLS HOCKEY
Players of the Year: Maddie Epke, Guilford, and Mackenzie Gardner, West Have/SHA
Coach of the Year: Andy Townsend, Masuk
First Team
Maddie Epke (Guilford), Jenna Hunt (Sacred Heart Academy/WH), Jianna Cohrs (Sacred Heart Academy/WH), Mackenzie Gardner (West Haven/SHA), Caroline Cadelina (Amity Regional), Grace Nowak (West Haven), Ashleen Keating (Lyman Hall/Hamden)
Second Team
Sofia Cuozzo (Guilford), Jenna Johnson (Foran), Amanda Quinn (New Milford/Masuk), Sydney Courtmanche (Daniel Hand), Olivia Gill (Guilford), Bethany Karp (Pomperaug/Milford), Mia Celenatano (Sacred Heart Academy/WH), Avery DePodesta (Cheshire)