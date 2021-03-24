GameTime CT

Connecticut's premier high school sports website

2021 All-SCC Winter Teams

|

BOYS BASKETBALL

East Division 

East Player of the Year: Justin Menard, Xavier

East Coach of the Year: Rob Rhys, Lyman Hall

All-East Division team

Jake Palluzzi (Branford), Justin Elpi (Branford), Ian Reynolds (East Haven), Nick Furino (East Haven), Jake Ciocca (Guilford), Justin Hess (Guilford), Tyler Favre (Daniel Hand), Kyle Hoffman (Daniel Hand), Tyler Voisine (Lyman Hall), Luke O’Reardon (Lyman Hall), Jack McDonnell (Sheehan), Parker Hunter (Xavier), Justin Menard (Xavier), Luke Nieman (Cheshire), DeAndre Coardes (Hamden)

West Division 

West Player of the Year: Malcom Duncanson, West Haven

West Coach of the Year: Mike Papale, Fairfield Prep

All-West Division team

Micah Morgan (Amity Regional), Thomas Glover (Career), Mathew Gibbs (Hillhouse), Noah Tutlis (Jonathan Law), Ben Carroll (Notre Dame), James Rawlins (Notre Dame), Vinny DeFeo (Shelton), Malcom Duncanson (West Haven), Dereyk Grant (Wilbur Cross), Javon Taylor (Wilbur Cross), Christian McClease (Wilbur Cross), Mekhi Conner (Notre Dame), Eli Blackwell (West Haven), Max Mangos (Fairfield Prep), Logan Carey (Fairfield Prep)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

East Division 

East Player of the Year: Caitlyn Hunt, Sheehan

East Coach of the Year: Amanda Forcucci, Hamden

All-East Division team

Lauren Thompson (Branford), Grace Lurz (Cheshire), Sophia Coppola (Daniel Hand), Brooke Salutari (Daniel Hand), Erin Curran (East Haven), Taylor Salato (East Haven), Moira Kellaher (Guilford), Diamond White (Hamden), Brianna Mik (Lyman Hall, Natalie Panagrosso (Lyman Hall), Lilly Hedge (Mercy), Sophie Hedge (Mercy), Sarah Puzone (North Haven), Caitlyn Hunt (Sheehan), Hayleigh Lagase (Sheehan), Caitlyn Velez (Sheehan)

West Division 

West Player of the Year: Jaylice Rosario, Wilbur Cross

West Coach of the Year: Jason Kirck, Sacred Heart Academy

All-West Division team

Skylar Burzynski (Amity), Mya Manzione (Amity Regional), TayJana Greene (Career), Lauren Heenan (Foran), Trinity Moody (Hillhouse), Nielle Reaves (Hillhouse), Shelby Greene (Jonathan Law), Katie Konareski (Jonathan Law), Catherine Bosse (Lauralton Hall), Carina Ciampi (Sacred Heart Academy), Rosa Rizzitelli (Sacred Heart Academy), Clarissa Pierre (Shelton), Amani Abuhatab (West Haven), Kassidy Carrano (West Haven), April Artis (Wilbur Cross), Dejah Middleton (Wilbur Cross), Jaylice Rosario (Wilbur Cross)

BOYS HOCKEY

Division I

Division I Player of the Year: Mason Whitney, Fairfield Prep

Division I Coach of the Year: Karl Sundquist, Xavier

Division I First team

Forward: Mason Whitney (Fairfield Prep), John D’Errico (Notre Dame-West Haven), Bryce Riccatelli (Hamden), Brian Essing (Notre Dame-West Haven)

Defense: Zach Schroeder (Notre Dame-West Haven), Luke Noonan (Fairfield Prep)

Goaltender: Connor Smith (Notre Dame-West Haven)

Division II Second team

Forward: Ben Carfora (West Haven), Matt Newton (Notre Dame-Fairfield), Jake Lion (Xavier)

Defense: Timothy Hayden (Immaculate), Ryan Drust (Xavier)

Goaltender: Charlie Miller (West Haven), Thomas Martin (Fairfield Prep)

Division II

Division II Player of the Year: Luke Festa, Sheehan

Division II Coach of the Year: Dave Sagnella, Lyman Hall

Division II First team

Forward: Tatum Fitzmaurice (Daniel Hand), Luke Festa (Sheehan), Aidan Weir (Lyman Hall), Anthony Romano (Sheehan)

Defense: Cam Grillo (East Haven), John Gagliardi (Daniel Hand),

Goaltender: Andrew Sacco (North Haven)

Division II Second team

Forward: Niklas Vasiljevs (Cheshire), Joe Romano (Sheehan), Ryan Magee (Watertown-Pomperaug), Max Maisano (North Branford)

Defense: Billy Linder (Branford), Stephen Tortora (Guilford)

Goaltender: Eric Dillner (Daniel Hand)

Division III

Division III Player of the Year: Kyle Kosh, Milford co-op

Division III Coach of the Year: Rusty Granacker, BBD

Division III First team

Forward: Kyle Kosh (Milford), Andrew Scalia (Masuk), Phil Makris (Newtown/New Fairfield)

Defense: Teddy Blanchard (JBWA), Luca Ubaldi (Milford), Spencer Abrams (BBD)

Goaltender: Markus Paltauf (Newtown/New Fairfield), Logan Lucas (New Milford)

Division III Second team

Forward: Kyle Boller (BBD), Dante Esposito (JBWA), James Celantano (Newtown/New Fairfield)

Defense: Mike Domenichelli (Masuk), Eli Kirby (Newtown/New Fairfield), Anthony Britton (BBD)

Goaltender: Louie Alfidi (BBD)

GIRLS HOCKEY

Players of the Year: Maddie Epke, Guilford, and Mackenzie Gardner, West Have/SHA

Coach of the Year: Andy Townsend, Masuk

First Team 

Maddie Epke (Guilford), Jenna Hunt (Sacred Heart Academy/WH), Jianna Cohrs (Sacred Heart Academy/WH), Mackenzie Gardner (West Haven/SHA), Caroline Cadelina (Amity Regional), Grace Nowak (West Haven), Ashleen Keating (Lyman Hall/Hamden)

Second Team

Sofia Cuozzo (Guilford), Jenna Johnson (Foran), Amanda Quinn (New Milford/Masuk), Sydney Courtmanche (Daniel Hand), Olivia Gill (Guilford), Bethany Karp (Pomperaug/Milford), Mia Celenatano (Sacred Heart Academy/WH), Avery DePodesta (Cheshire)