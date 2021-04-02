2021 All-NCCC Winter Sports Teams

The 2021 All-North-Central Connecticut Conference teams. This post will be updated as more teams are received
BOYS BASKETBALL
Josh Burke, Canton, Sr.
Silas Sawtelle Canton, Sr.
Jose Perez East Windsor, Sr.
Thomas Garrow, Ellington, Sr.
Brandon Zahner, Ellington, Sr.
Jack DeGray, Granby, Sr.
Kameron Dear Granby, Sr.
Weston Labrecque, Rockville, So.
Chad Moreau, Rockville, Sr.
Simon Percy, Rockville, Jr.
Elon Munroe, SMSA, Sr.
Alsharif Bogar, SMSA, Sr.
Jy’Quay Moore, SMSA, Sr.l
Brady Palazzesi, Somers, Sr.
Cody Palazzesi, Somers, Jr.
Isaac Minaya, Stafford, Jr.
Owen Liss, Suffield, Sr.
Jaydon Buckle, Windsor Locks, So.