Boys Basketball

2021 All-CCC Winter Teams

The 2021 All-Central Connecticut Conference Winter Teams. This post will be updated as more teams are released.

BOYS BASKETBALL

REGION A

Riley Fox, Fr., Conard

Ty Calloway, Sr., Enfield

Matthew Walker, Sr., Hall

Will Gaumer, Jr., Hall

Andre Timothe, Sr., Hartford Public

Matt Curtis, Jr., Northwest Catholic

Hayden Abdulah, Jr., Northwest Catholic

Amarre Spence, Sr., Northwest Catholic

Ian Calabrese, Sr., Simsbury

Troy Mckoy, So., Windsor

Prince Samuels, So., Windsor

Quallis Williams, Jr., Windsor

Region B

Jack Hall, Sr., Avon

Will Soucier, Sr., Avon

Donovan Clingan, Jr. Bristol Central

Damion Glasper, Jr., Bristol Central

Sean Winniger, Sr., Bristol Central

Elijah Parent, Sr., Bristol Eastern

Jacob Smith, Sr., Farmington

Nicholas Duncan. Jr., Farmington

Brice Waldron. Jr., Lewis Mills

Justice Carter, Sr., New Britain

Tyshawn Johnson, Sr., Plainville

Aedan Derrick, Sr., Southington

REGION C

Mekhi Hayden, Sr., E.O. Smith

Austin Turkis, Sr., E.O. Smith

Brody Limric, Sr., East Catholic

Luke Strole, Sr., East Catholic

Matt Houde, Sr., East Catholic

Craig Wilson, Sr., East Catholic

Jaidan Gilzene, Sr., East Hartford

Tate Kuiper, Sr., Glastonbury

Pete Sposito, Sr., Glastonbury

Troy Butler, Jr., Manchester

Ben Brochu, Jr., South Windsor

Josh Tubbs, Sr., Tolland

REGION D

Michael Ciarca, Jr., Berlin

Vincent Martinez, Sr., Maloney

Garrison Kunst, Sr., Maloney

Jeremiah Williams, Sr., Maloney

Elijah Wilborn, Jr., Middletown

Matthew Steuerwald, Jr., Middletown

Mekhi Toler, Jr., Middletown

Anthony Nimani, So., Platt

Henry Smith, Jr., Platt

Matthew Smokes, Sr., Platt

Dennis Machial, Sr., Rocky Hill 

Luke Latina, Sr., Wethersfield

BOYS ICE HOCKEY

CCC North

Forwards: Kevin Hartnett, East Catholic; Nathanael DiSalvatore, East Catholic; Kevin Kolodziejczyk, East Catholic; Scott Groleau, Farmington Valley; MacAllister Stambaugh, Farmington Valley; Keane Smith, Glastonbury; Connor Melanson, Northwest Catholic; Bobby Lachance, Northwest Catholic; Aaron Livington, Simsbury; Pat Maher, Simsbury; Sean O’Connor, South Windsor; Will Bonazelli, South Windsor; Chase Mawhinney, South Windsor. 

Defense: Griffin Marquis, Simsbury; Matt Pollack, South Windsor.

Goalies: Ethan Utermarck, East Catholic; Jacob Markowitz, Farmington Valley; Patrick Schulitz, Northwest Catholic.

CCC South

Forwards: Aidan Shaffer, Conard; Owen McGoldrick, Conard; Bryan Roy, E.O. Smith/Tolland; Keegan Hodgkinson, E.O. Smith/Tolland; Duncan Hollander, Hall/Southington; Sean Roach, Hall/Southington; Killian Ranger, Newington co-op; Sam Hedlund, Newington co-op; Brody Davidson, Rocky Hill co-op; Aaron Cholewa, Wethersfield; Chase Millen, Wethersfield; Colby Quinn, Wethersfield. 

Forward/Defenseman: Colum Flaherty, Conard.

Defense: Dan Brennan, Enfield/East Granby/Stafford; Tyler Provencher, Enfield/East Granby/Stafford; Cody Brew, Hall/Southington; Braeden Humphrey, Hall/Southington; Owen Davidson, Rocky Hill co-op; Kevin Avery, Wethersfield; Spencer Bartone, Wethersfield.

Goalies: Noah Behrens-Gould, Hall/Southington; Andrew Fogarty, Newington co-op; Zach Holm, Northeastern; Trevor Schad, Newington co-op. 