2021 All-CCC Winter Teams

The 2021 All-Central Connecticut Conference Winter Teams. This post will be updated as more teams are released.
BOYS BASKETBALL
REGION A
Riley Fox, Fr., Conard
Ty Calloway, Sr., Enfield
Matthew Walker, Sr., Hall
Will Gaumer, Jr., Hall
Andre Timothe, Sr., Hartford Public
Matt Curtis, Jr., Northwest Catholic
Hayden Abdulah, Jr., Northwest Catholic
Amarre Spence, Sr., Northwest Catholic
Ian Calabrese, Sr., Simsbury
Troy Mckoy, So., Windsor
Prince Samuels, So., Windsor
Quallis Williams, Jr., Windsor
Region B
Jack Hall, Sr., Avon
Will Soucier, Sr., Avon
Donovan Clingan, Jr. Bristol Central
Damion Glasper, Jr., Bristol Central
Sean Winniger, Sr., Bristol Central
Elijah Parent, Sr., Bristol Eastern
Jacob Smith, Sr., Farmington
Nicholas Duncan. Jr., Farmington
Brice Waldron. Jr., Lewis Mills
Justice Carter, Sr., New Britain
Tyshawn Johnson, Sr., Plainville
Aedan Derrick, Sr., Southington
REGION C
Mekhi Hayden, Sr., E.O. Smith
Austin Turkis, Sr., E.O. Smith
Brody Limric, Sr., East Catholic
Luke Strole, Sr., East Catholic
Matt Houde, Sr., East Catholic
Craig Wilson, Sr., East Catholic
Jaidan Gilzene, Sr., East Hartford
Tate Kuiper, Sr., Glastonbury
Pete Sposito, Sr., Glastonbury
Troy Butler, Jr., Manchester
Ben Brochu, Jr., South Windsor
Josh Tubbs, Sr., Tolland
REGION D
Michael Ciarca, Jr., Berlin
Vincent Martinez, Sr., Maloney
Garrison Kunst, Sr., Maloney
Jeremiah Williams, Sr., Maloney
Elijah Wilborn, Jr., Middletown
Matthew Steuerwald, Jr., Middletown
Mekhi Toler, Jr., Middletown
Anthony Nimani, So., Platt
Henry Smith, Jr., Platt
Matthew Smokes, Sr., Platt
Dennis Machial, Sr., Rocky Hill
Luke Latina, Sr., Wethersfield
BOYS ICE HOCKEY
CCC North
Forwards: Kevin Hartnett, East Catholic; Nathanael DiSalvatore, East Catholic; Kevin Kolodziejczyk, East Catholic; Scott Groleau, Farmington Valley; MacAllister Stambaugh, Farmington Valley; Keane Smith, Glastonbury; Connor Melanson, Northwest Catholic; Bobby Lachance, Northwest Catholic; Aaron Livington, Simsbury; Pat Maher, Simsbury; Sean O’Connor, South Windsor; Will Bonazelli, South Windsor; Chase Mawhinney, South Windsor.
Defense: Griffin Marquis, Simsbury; Matt Pollack, South Windsor.
Goalies: Ethan Utermarck, East Catholic; Jacob Markowitz, Farmington Valley; Patrick Schulitz, Northwest Catholic.
CCC South
Forwards: Aidan Shaffer, Conard; Owen McGoldrick, Conard; Bryan Roy, E.O. Smith/Tolland; Keegan Hodgkinson, E.O. Smith/Tolland; Duncan Hollander, Hall/Southington; Sean Roach, Hall/Southington; Killian Ranger, Newington co-op; Sam Hedlund, Newington co-op; Brody Davidson, Rocky Hill co-op; Aaron Cholewa, Wethersfield; Chase Millen, Wethersfield; Colby Quinn, Wethersfield.
Forward/Defenseman: Colum Flaherty, Conard.
Defense: Dan Brennan, Enfield/East Granby/Stafford; Tyler Provencher, Enfield/East Granby/Stafford; Cody Brew, Hall/Southington; Braeden Humphrey, Hall/Southington; Owen Davidson, Rocky Hill co-op; Kevin Avery, Wethersfield; Spencer Bartone, Wethersfield.
Goalies: Noah Behrens-Gould, Hall/Southington; Andrew Fogarty, Newington co-op; Zach Holm, Northeastern; Trevor Schad, Newington co-op.