2020 SWC Girls Basketball Tournament Bracket

The 2020 South-West Conference girls basketball tournament tips off with quarterfinals on Friday, Feb. 21 at sites of the higher seeds, continues with semifinals Tuesday, Feb. 24 at the sites of the higher seeds, and concludes Wednesday, Feb. 26 with the championship at a site to be determined.

Notre Dame-Fairfield, the No. 1-ranked team in the GameTimeCT Top 10 Girls Basketball poll, is the No. 1 seed and is looking for its second title since 2016.

Newtown, the No. 2 seed, is the defending champion.