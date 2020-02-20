2020 SWC Girls Basketball Tournament Bracket

The 2020 South-West Conference girls basketball tournament tips off with quarterfinals on Friday, Feb. 21 at sites of the higher seeds, continues with semifinals Tuesday, Feb. 24 at the sites of the higher seeds, and concludes Wednesday, Feb. 26 with the championship at a site to be determined.
Notre Dame-Fairfield, the No. 1-ranked team in the GameTimeCT Top 10 Girls Basketball poll, is the No. 1 seed and is looking for its second title since 2016.
Newtown, the No. 2 seed, is the defending champion.
TOURNAMENT BRACKET
Championship History
2019 — NEWTOWN 52, Bethel 32
2018 — KOLBE CATHEDRAL 48, Notre Dame-Fairfield 45
2017 — BETHEL 44, New Fairfield 37
2016 — NOTRE DAME-FAIRFIELD 67, New Fairfield 64
2015 — NEW FAIRFIELD 58, Notre Dame-Fairfield 50
2014 — LAURALTON HALL 45, Kolbe Cathedral 36
2013 — Lauralton Hall
2012 — Lauralton Hall
2011 — Newtown
2010 — Pomperaug
2009 — Kolbe Cathedral
2008 — Kolbe Cathedral
2007 — Pomperaug
2006 — Pomperaug
2005 — Kolbe Cathedral
2004 — Masuk
2003 — Masuk
2002 — Masuk
2001 — Bunnell
2000 — Newtown
1999 — New Fairfield
1998 — Barlow
1997 — Masuk
1996 — Masuk