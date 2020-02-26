2020 SWC Boys Basketball Tournament Bracket

The 2020 South-West Conference Boys Basketball Tournament will tip off Friday, Feb. 28, continue with semifinals on Monday, March 2 and conclude Thursday, March 5 with the championship at a site to be determined.
All early rounds will be played at the sites of the higher seeds.
Immaculate (12-0 SWC) is the top seed. Bunnell, the defending league champion, qualified for the tournament as the No. 8-seed thanks to a 57-51 OT victory over Newtown, which wound up with the No. 4 seed.
TOURNAMENT BRACKET
CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY
2019 — BUNNELL 64, Immaculate 62
MVP: Maximus Edwards, Bunnell (28 points)
2018 — NOTRE DAME-FAIRFIELD 72, Immaculate 61
MVP: Noreaga Davis, NDFF (18 points)
2017 — NOTRE DAME-FAIRFIELD 88, Bunnell 62
MVP: Tyler Bourne, NDFF (21 points, 8 assists)
2016 — NOTRE DAME-FAIRFIELD 76, Immaculate 64
MVP: Jesse McIntosh, NDFF (23 points)
2015 — BUNNELL 75, Notre Dame-Fairfield 58
MVP: Ryan Pittman, Bunnell (22 points)
2014 — BUNNELL 68, Kolbe Cathedral 64
MVP: Issac Vann, Bunnell (20 points)
2013 — BUNNELL 71, Bethel 61
MVP: Matt Nolting, Bunnell (25 points)
2012 — IMMACULATE 64, Notre Dame-Fairfield 53
MVP: Dan McCorckle, Immaculate (17 points)
2011 — NOTRE DAME-FAIRFIELD 61, Pomperaug 52
MVP: Dan Upchurch, NDFF (17 points)
2010 — STRATFORD 53, Newtown 41
MVP: Brandon Sherrod, Stratford
2009 — BUNNELL 69, Notre Dame-Fairfield 59
2008 — STRATFORD 58, Kolbe Cathedral 49
MVP: Robert Dupree, Stratford
2007 — WESTON 70, Kolbe Cathedral 61
MVP: John Galvin, Weston (28 points)
2006 — KOLBE CATHEDRAL 71, Stratford 68
MVP: T.J. Robinson, KC (18 points, 12 rebounds)
2005 — STRATFORD 61, Masuk 48
MVP: Sam Singletary, Stratford (16 points)
2004 — KOLBE CATHEDRAL 52, Weston 50
MVP: Tishon Crowley, KC (17 points)
2003 — KOLBE CATHEDRAL 84, Stratford 69
MVP: Marcus Brown, KC (22 points)
2002 — KOLBE CATHEDRAL 67, Bunnell 52
MVP: T. Ron Christy, KC (24 points)
2001 — KOLBE CATHEDRAL 84, Immaculate 57
MVP: T. Ron Christy, KC (19 points)
2000 — KOLBE CATHEDRAL 77, Stratford 66
MVP: Kevin Jefferies, KC
1999 — KOLBE CATHEDRAL 62, Stratford 60
MVP: Kevin Jefferies, KC (16 points)
1998 — STRATFORD 62, Kolbe Cathedral 58
MVP: Marcus Cox, Stratford (20 points)
1997 — IMMACULATE 73, Pomperaug 70
MVP: Sean Lomas, Immaculate (19 points)
1996 — KOLBE CATHEDRAL 85, Newtown 79
MVP: Eugene (Q) Davis, KC (22 points, 8 assists)