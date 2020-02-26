2020 SWC Boys Basketball Tournament Bracket

The 2020 South-West Conference Boys Basketball Tournament will tip off Friday, Feb. 28, continue with semifinals on Monday, March 2 and conclude Thursday, March 5 with the championship at a site to be determined.

All early rounds will be played at the sites of the higher seeds.

Immaculate (12-0 SWC) is the top seed. Bunnell, the defending league champion, qualified for the tournament as the No. 8-seed thanks to a 57-51 OT victory over Newtown, which wound up with the No. 4 seed.