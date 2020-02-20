2020 Shoreline Conference Girls Basketball Tournament Bracket

The 2020 Shoreline Conference girls basketball tournament will tip off Thursday, Feb. 20 with play-in games and conclude Friday, Feb. 28 with the championship at Old Saybrook.

The quarterfinals will be held Saturday, Feb. 22 at sites of the higher seeds and the semifinals will be Tuesday, Feb. 25 at Coginchaug.

Cromwell is the four-time defending champion and the No. 2 seed in this year’s tournament. East Hampton, last year’s runner up, is the top seed.