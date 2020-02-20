2020 Shoreline Conference Girls Basketball Tournament Bracket

The 2020 Shoreline Conference girls basketball tournament will tip off Thursday, Feb. 20 with play-in games and conclude Friday, Feb. 28 with the championship at Old Saybrook.
The quarterfinals will be held Saturday, Feb. 22 at sites of the higher seeds and the semifinals will be Tuesday, Feb. 25 at Coginchaug.
Cromwell is the four-time defending champion and the No. 2 seed in this year’s tournament. East Hampton, last year’s runner up, is the top seed.
TOURNAMENT BRACKET
Recent Championship History
2019 — CROMWELL 41, East Hamption 25
2018 — CROMWELL 55, Coginchaug 51 OT
2017 — CROMWELL 48, East Hampton 36
2016 — CROMWELL 57, Morgan 50
2015 — MORGAN 53, Cromwell 52 OT
2014 — CROMWELL 41, Morgan 40 OT