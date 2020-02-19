2020 SCC Girls Basketball Tournament Bracket

The SCC girls basketball tournament will begin Thursday, Feb. 20 with the first round at the sites of the higher seeds and continue Saturday, Feb. 22 with quarterfinals at Sheehan.
The semifinals will be Monday, Feb. 24 at Law-Milford. The championship will be held Wednesday, Feb. 26 at Branford.
No. 1-seeded Hand is the top seed and has received a first-round bye into the quarterfinal round. The Tigers are looking for their second title and first since 2016. Hamden, the No. 7 seed, is the defending champion.
TOURNAMENT BRACKET
Championship History
2019 — HAMDEN 65, East Haven 49
2018 — MERCY 64, East Haven 40
2017 — MERCY 49, Hand 39
2016 — HAND 48, Mercy 46
2015 — MERCY 57, Hand 52
2014 — MERCY 56, Career 32
2013 — CAREER 48, Mercy 35
2012 — CAREER 63, Hillhouse 61
2011 — HILLHOUSE 50, Mercy 43
2010 — BRANFORD 70, Hillhouse 57
2009 — HILLHOUSE 70, Career 61
2008 — CAREER 77, Branford 49
2007 — MERCY 62, Guilford 54
2006 — CAREER 64, Hillhouse 51
2005 — HILLHOUSE 56, Wilbur Cross 52
2004 — HILLHOUSE 55, Wilbur Cross 28
2003 — GUILFORD 59, Hillhouse 56
2002 — GUILFORD 71, Branford 53
2001 — GUILFORD 71, Career 48
2000 — HILLHOUSE 81, Guilford 69
1999 — HILLHOUSE 71, Guilford 64
1998 — LYMAN HALL 57, Hillhouse 56
1997 — GUILFORD 57, Lyman Hall 32
1996 — SACRED HEART ACADEMY 49, Mercy 38
1995 — SHELTON 42, Sacred Heart Academy 36