2020 SCC Girls Basketball Tournament Bracket

The SCC girls basketball tournament will begin Thursday, Feb. 20 with the first round at the sites of the higher seeds and continue Saturday, Feb. 22 with quarterfinals at Sheehan.

The semifinals will be Monday, Feb. 24 at Law-Milford. The championship will be held Wednesday, Feb. 26 at Branford.

No. 1-seeded Hand is the top seed and has received a first-round bye into the quarterfinal round. The Tigers are looking for their second title and first since 2016. Hamden, the No. 7 seed, is the defending champion.