2020 SCC Boys Basketball Tournament Bracket

The 2020 Southern Connecticut Conference Boys Basketball Tournament will tip off with the first round Wednesday, Feb. 26 and Thursday, Feb. 27 and conclude with the championship, Wednesday, March 3 at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.

The quarterfinals will be held Saturday, Feb. 29 at Branford. The semifinals will be Monday, March 2 at the Floyd Little Athletic Center.

Notre Dame-West Haven is the top seed and Hillhouse the No. 2-seed. Both have byes into Saturday’s quarterfinals. Wilbur Cross, the No. 6 seed, is the defending champion.