2020 SCC Boys Basketball Tournament Bracket

The 2020 Southern Connecticut Conference Boys Basketball Tournament will tip off with the first round Wednesday, Feb. 26 and Thursday, Feb. 27 and conclude with the championship, Wednesday, March 3 at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.
The quarterfinals will be held Saturday, Feb. 29 at Branford. The semifinals will be Monday, March 2 at the Floyd Little Athletic Center.
Notre Dame-West Haven is the top seed and Hillhouse the No. 2-seed. Both have byes into Saturday’s quarterfinals. Wilbur Cross, the No. 6 seed, is the defending champion.
TOURNAMENT BRACKET
CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY
2019 — WILBUR CROSS 54, Notre Dame-West Haven 40
2018 — HAMDEN 67, Hillhouse 49
2017 — HILLHOUSE 70, Notre Dame-West Haven 62
2016 — FAIRFIELD PREP 66, Hillhouse 63
2015 — CAREER 81, Fairfield Prep 59
2014 — FAIRFIELD PREP 56, Hillhouse 52
2013 — HILLHOUSE 53, Fairfield Prep 47 OT
2012 — CAREER 60, Hillhouse 55
2011 — HILLHOUSE 53, Career 45
2010 — NORTH HAVEN 41, Hillhouse 34
2009 — HILLHOUSE 55, Hamden 36
2008 — WILBUR CROSS 74, Amity 58
2007 — HILLHOUSE 64, Amity 42
2006 — HILLHOUSE 76, Hand 47
2005 — XAVIER 58, Hamden 50
2004 — WILBUR CROSS 59, Xavier 54
2003 — WILBUR CROSS 98, Hillhouse 72
2002 — CAREER 69, Wilbur Cross 57
2001 — XAVIER 61, Wilbur Cross 48
2000 — WILBUR CROSS 67, Notre Dame-West Haven 42
1999 — WILBUR CROSS 68, Shelton 56
1998 — WILBUR CROSS 81, Hillhouse 78
1997 — XAVIER 73, Hillhouse 52
1996 — HILLHOUSE 63, West Haven 61 OT
1995 — XAVIER 62, Fairfield Prep 36
Title Count: Hillhouse, 7; Wilbur Cross 6, Xavier 4, Career 3, Fairfield Prep 2, North Haven and Hamden 1