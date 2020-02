2020 NVL Boys Basketball Tournament Bracket

The 2020 Naugatuck Valley League Boys Basketball Tournament will tip off Saturday, Feb. 29 with quarterfinals, continue with semifinals Monday, March 2 and the championship Wednesday, March 4. The tournament will be played at Wilby High School in Waterbury.

Sacred Heart, the winners of 124-consecutive league games dating back to the 2014 season, is the five-time defending NVL champion and top seed in this year’s tournament at 18-0 NVL. Naugatuck (17-1) is the No. 2 seed and looking for its first league title since 1969.