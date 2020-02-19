2020 NCCC Girls Basketball Tournament Bracket

The 2020 North-Central Connecticut Conference girls basketball tournament will tip off Wednesday, Feb. 19 with play-in games and will culminate with the league championship on Thursday, Feb. 27.

The quarterfinals will be held Friday, Feb. 21 and semifinals will be Tuesday, Feb. 25.

All games will be at the sites of the higher seeds.

Regular-season champion Canton (14-0 NCCC) is the No. 1 seed and defending champion. The top five seeds — Canton, No. 2 Suffield (13-1), No. 3 Granby Memorial (10-4), No. 4 Windsor Locks (10-4) and No. 5 SMSA (10-4) have received byes into the quarterfinals.