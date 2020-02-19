2020 NCCC Girls Basketball Tournament Bracket

The 2020 North-Central Connecticut Conference girls basketball tournament will tip off Wednesday, Feb. 19 with play-in games and will culminate with the league championship on Thursday, Feb. 27.
The quarterfinals will be held Friday, Feb. 21 and semifinals will be Tuesday, Feb. 25.
All games will be at the sites of the higher seeds.
Regular-season champion Canton (14-0 NCCC) is the No. 1 seed and defending champion. The top five seeds — Canton, No. 2 Suffield (13-1), No. 3 Granby Memorial (10-4), No. 4 Windsor Locks (10-4) and No. 5 SMSA (10-4) have received byes into the quarterfinals.
TOURNAMENT BRACKET
Recent Championship History
2019 — CANTON 62, SMSA 42
2018 — EAST WINDSOR 43, Canton 42
2017 — SUFFIELD 53, East Windsor 29
2016 — ENFIELD 48, Bolton 41
2015 — AVON 60, Bolton 46
2014 — AVON 43, Bolton 26
2013 — ELLINGTON 59, Avon 56
2012 — ELLINGTON 48, Suffield 45
2011 — ELLINGTON 60, East Granby 45
2010 — AVON 54, Ellington 47
2009 — AVON 33, Tolland 21