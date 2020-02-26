2020 NCCC Boys Basketball Tournament Bracket

The 2020 North-Central Connecticut Conference Boys Basketball tournament will tip off Wednesday, Feb. 26 with play-in games and continue with quarterfinals on Friday, Feb. 28 at the sites of the higher seeds.

The semifinals and championship dates have yet to be announced.

Regular-season champion SMSA (13-1 NCCC) is the tournament’s top seed, with runners-up Somers (12-2) and Canton (12-2) earning the No. 2 and 3 seeds, respectively. All three have earned byes into the quarterfinal round alongside No. 4-seeded Granby Memorial, the defending tournament champion, and No. 5-seeded HMTCA.