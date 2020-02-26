GameTime CT

Boys Basketball

2020 NCCC Boys Basketball Tournament Bracket

Granby celebrates its 2019 NCCC championship win over Ellington Friday, March 1, 2019. The 2020 Bears are the defending champions.

The 2020 North-Central Connecticut Conference Boys Basketball tournament will tip off Wednesday, Feb. 26 with play-in games and continue with quarterfinals on Friday, Feb. 28 at the sites of the higher seeds. 

The semifinals and championship dates have yet to be announced. 

Regular-season champion SMSA (13-1 NCCC) is the tournament’s top seed, with runners-up Somers (12-2) and Canton (12-2) earning the No. 2 and 3 seeds, respectively. All three have earned byes into the quarterfinal round alongside No. 4-seeded Granby Memorial, the defending tournament champion, and No. 5-seeded HMTCA.

TOURNAMENT BRACKET

 