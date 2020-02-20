2020 FCIAC Girls Basketball Tournament Bracket

The 2020 FCIAC Girls Basketball Tournament will tip off Saturday, Feb. 22 with quarterfinals at Staples and conclude with semifinals Tuesday, Feb. 25 and the championship Thursday, Feb. 27, both at Trumbull.
Staples is the top seed and is looking to win its first league championship since 1995 and fifth overall.
Norwalk, the No. 4 seed, is the defending champion.
TOURNAMENT BRACKET
Previous Champions
2019 — NORWALK 32, Trinity Catholic 29
2018 — Trumbull
2017 — Trumbull
2016 — Stamford
2015 — Ridgefield
2014 — Danbury
2013 — Danbury
2012 — Danbury
2011 — Trumbull
2010 — St. Joseph
2009 — Warde
2008 — Trinity Catholic
2007 — Trinity Catholic
2006 — Trinity Catholic
2005 — Trumbull
2004 — McMahon
2003 — McMahon
2002 — Trinity Catholic
2001 — Norwalk
2000 — Norwalk
1999 — Norwalk
1998 — Fairfield
1997 — Fairfield
1996 — Ridgefield
1995 — Staples
1994 — Bridgeport Central
1993 — Staples
1992 — Ridgefield
1991 — Staples
1990 — Staples
1989 — Wilton
1988 — Greenwich
1987 — Greenwich
1986 — Darien
1985 — Greenwich
1984 — Warde
1983 — Norwalk
1982 — Norwalk
1981 — Norwalk
1980 — Westhill
1979 — Stamford
1978 — Stamford
1977 — Westhill
1976 — Warde
1975 — Norwalk