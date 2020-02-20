2020 FCIAC Girls Basketball Tournament Bracket

The 2020 FCIAC Girls Basketball Tournament will tip off Saturday, Feb. 22 with quarterfinals at Staples and conclude with semifinals Tuesday, Feb. 25 and the championship Thursday, Feb. 27, both at Trumbull.

Staples is the top seed and is looking to win its first league championship since 1995 and fifth overall.

Norwalk, the No. 4 seed, is the defending champion.