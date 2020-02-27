GameTime CT

Boys Basketball

2020 FCIAC Boys Basketball Tournament bracket

|

Fairfield Ludlowe defeated Trinity Catholic 68-60 in a FCIAC boys basketball game on Jan. 14, 2020 in Fairfield, Connecticut.

The 2020 FCIAC Boys Basketball Tournament will tip off Saturday, Feb. 29 with quarterfinals at Fairfield Warde and then shift to Wilton for the semifinals and championship game.

The semifinals will be Tuesday, March 3 and the championship will be Thursday, March 5 at 7 p.m.

Ridgefield (15-1 FCIAC) is the top seed and the defending champion.

TOURNAMENT BRACKET

CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

2019 — RIDGEFIELD 52, Danbury 49
     MVP: James St. Pierre, Ridgefield (24 points)
2018 — DANBURY 75, Trumbull 57
     MVP: Denali Burton, Danbury (24 points)
2017 — RIDGEFIELD 68, Wilton 64 2OT
     MVP: Chris Longo, Ridgefield (17 points)
2016 — WESTHILL 72, Danbury 61
     MVP: Parrish Rowell, Westhill (21 points)
2015 — WESTHILL 64, Norwalk 60
     MVP: Jeremiah Livingston, Westhill (40 points)
2014 — BRIDGEPORT CENTRAL 80, Greenwich 72
     MVP: Tyler Ancrum, Central (26 points)
2013 — BRIDGEPORT CENTRAL 75, Trinity Catholic 67
     MVP: Tyler Ancrum, Central (24 points)
2012 — BASSICK 62, Trinity Catholic 48
     MVP: Jerond Rogers, Bassick (19 points)
2011 — BASSICK 57, Stamford 51
     MVP: Marlon Bennett, Bassick (12 points)
2010 — 2010 — BRIDGEPORT CENTRAL 77, St. Joseph 65
     MVP: Khristopher Colon, Central (12 points)
2009 — STAMFORD 65, Trinity Catholic 63 OT
     MVP: Chris Evans, Stamford (24 points)
2008 — TRINITY CATHOLIC 51, Harding 46
     MVP: Eric Jean-Guillame, TC
2007 — BASSICK 73, Trinity Catholic 62
     MVP: Jovan Holden, Bassick (39 points)
2006 — HARDING 70, Trinity Catholic 67
     MVP: Charoy Bentley, Harding (39 points)
2005 — TRINITY CATHOLIC 58, Harding 53
     MVP: Ryan Blackmon and Craig Austrie, TC
2004 — TRINITY CATHOLIC 61, Bridgeport Central 59
     MVP: Dave McClure, TC (24 points)
2003 — TRINITY CATHOLIC 89, Stamford 61
     MVP: Craig Austrie, TC (24 points)
2002 — HARDING 54, Greenwich 42
     MVP: John Sullivan, Harding
2001 — TRINITY CATHOLIC 67, St. Joseph 62
     MVP: Glenn Pape, Trinity Catholic
2000 — ST. JOSEPH 73, Harding 70
     MVP: Jared Pierce, St. Joseph (28 points)
1999 — HARDING 45, Bridgeport Central 37
     MVP: Antoine Sistrunk, Harding (17 points)
1998 — NORWALK 67, St. Joseph 52
     MVPs: Bobby Trimboli (21 points), Brandon Miles (20 points)
1997 — HARDING 56, St. Joseph 38
     MVP: Travis Upchurch, Harding
1996 — NORWALK 84, St. Joseph 74
     MVP: T.J. Trimboli, Norwalk (30 points, 8 assists)
1995 — NORWALK 94, Bassick 77
     MVP: Zack Wrentz, Norwalk (15 points, 12 rebounds)
1994 — HARDING 71, Danbury 63
     MVP: Robert Thompson, Harding (22 points)
1993 — TRINITY CATHOLIC 66, Fairfield 61
1992 — DANBURY
1991 — DANBURY
1990 — DANBURY
1989 — WESTHILL
1988 — WESTHILL
1987 — NORWALK
1986 — MCMAHON
1985 — NORWALK
1984 — NORWALK
1983 — TRUMBULL
1982 — TRUMBULL
1981 — NORWALK
1980 — NORWALK
1979 — WESTHILL
1978 — MCMAHON
1977 — MCMAHON
1976 — RIPPOWAM
1975 — RIPPOWAM
1974 — MCMAHON
1973 — MCMAHON
1972 — NORWALK
1971 — RIPPOWAM
1970 — STAMFORD CATHOLIC
1969 — NEW CANAAN
1968 — RIPPOWAM
1967 — RIPPOWAM
1966 — NORWALK
1965 — No tournament
1964 — STAMFORD
1963 — STAPLES
1962 – DANBURY