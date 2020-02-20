2020 ECC Division I & II Girls Basketball Tournament Brackets

The 2020 Eastern Connecticut Conference Girls Basketball tournaments will tip off Wednesday, Feb. 19 with play-in games and conclude with the championship games on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at Mohegan Sun.

The quarterfinals will be held Thursday, Feb. 20 at the sites of the higher seeds and the semifinals Feb. 22 at Norwich Free Academy.

No. 2-seeded New London is the defending champion in Division I. Windham is the third-seeded defending champion in Division II.