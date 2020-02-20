2020 ECC Division I & II Girls Basketball Tournament Brackets

The 2020 Eastern Connecticut Conference Girls Basketball tournaments will tip off Wednesday, Feb. 19 with play-in games and conclude with the championship games on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at Mohegan Sun.
The quarterfinals will be held Thursday, Feb. 20 at the sites of the higher seeds and the semifinals Feb. 22 at Norwich Free Academy.
No. 2-seeded New London is the defending champion in Division I. Windham is the third-seeded defending champion in Division II.
DIVISION I TOURNAMENT BRACKET
DIVISION II TOURNAMENT BRACKET
Recent Champions
2018 — Div 1: NEW LONDON 57, Norwich Free Academy 28; Div 2: WATERFORD 48, Lyman Memorial 26
2017 — Div 1: NEW LONDON 52, Norwich Free Academy 39; Div 2: WOODSTOCK ACADEMY 47, St. Bernard 22
2016 — NORWICH FREE ACADEMY 57, Waterford 52
2015 — NORWICH FREE ACADEMY 44, New London 28
2014 — NORWICH FREE ACADEMY 53, New London 45