2020 ECC Division I & II Boys Basketball Tournament brackets

The 2020 Eastern Connecticut Conference’s Division I and Division II boys basketball tournaments tip off Wednesday, Feb. 26 with play-in games and conclude with the championships, March 3 at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The quarterfinals will be held Thursday, Feb. 27 at the sites of the higher seeds. The semifinals will be held Saturday, Feb. 29 at Waterford’s Francis X. Sweeney Field House beginning at noon.

The Division II final at Mohegan will tip-off at 6 p.m. on March 3; The Division I final will tip-off at approximately 8.

Waterford, the No. 4 seed in this year’s tournament, is the defending Division I champion. Norwich Free Academy, which is 20-0 for the first time since the 2006-07 season, is the No. 1 seed.

In Division II, St. Bernard is the No. 1 seed and the three-time defending champion.