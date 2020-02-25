2020 ECC Division I & II Boys Basketball Tournament brackets

The 2020 Eastern Connecticut Conference’s Division I and Division II boys basketball tournaments tip off Wednesday, Feb. 26 with play-in games and conclude with the championships, March 3 at Mohegan Sun Arena.
The quarterfinals will be held Thursday, Feb. 27 at the sites of the higher seeds. The semifinals will be held Saturday, Feb. 29 at Waterford’s Francis X. Sweeney Field House beginning at noon.
The Division II final at Mohegan will tip-off at 6 p.m. on March 3; The Division I final will tip-off at approximately 8.
Waterford, the No. 4 seed in this year’s tournament, is the defending Division I champion. Norwich Free Academy, which is 20-0 for the first time since the 2006-07 season, is the No. 1 seed.
In Division II, St. Bernard is the No. 1 seed and the three-time defending champion.
DIVISION I TOURNAMENT BRACKET
DIVISION II TOURNAMENT BRACKET
Recent Tournament History
2019 — Division I: WATERFORD 65, Norwich Free Academy 60; Division II: ST. BERNARD 57, Stonington 43
2018 — Division I: WATERFORD 69, East Lyme 53; Division II: ST. BERNARD 51, Woodstock Academy 45
2017 — Division I: LEDYARD 82, Waterford 68; Division II: ST. BERNARD 58, Windham 54
2016 — BACON ACADEMY 47, New London 44
2015 — NEW LONDON 68, Ledyard 62
2014 — NORWICH FREE ACADEMY 58, Woodstock 52
2013 — NEW LONDON 76, Norwich Free Academy 59
2012 — NEW LONDON 93, Ledyard 64
2011 — NEW LONDON 80, Stonington 41
2010 — NEW LONDON 76, Norwich Free Academy 59
2009 –– NEW LONDON 51, Norwich Free Academy 48
2008 — NEW LONDON 74, Norwich Free Academy 66
2007 — NORWICH FREE ACADEMY 78, New London 62
2006 — NEW LONDON 59, Norwich Free Academy 41
2005 — NEW LONDON 69, Fitch 63