The 2020 CTC Girls Basketball Tournament tips off Thursday, Feb. 20 with a play-in game and will conclude with the championship on Thursday, Feb. 27 at Grasso Tech (time TBA).

Bullard-Havens (10-2 CTC), the No. 4 seed, is the two-time defending champion. Abbott Tech (11-1 CTC) is the No. 1 seed.