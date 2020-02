The 2020 Connecticut Technical Conference boys basketball tournament will tip off Friday, Feb. 28 and Saturday, Feb. 29 with quarterfinal games and conclude March 5 with the championship at Whitney Tech.

Prince Tech (20-0) is the two-time defending champion and tournament’s top seed.

Championship History 2019 – PRINCE TECH 80, Abbott Tech 41

2018 — PRINCE TECH 69, Wilcox Tech 58