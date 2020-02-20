2020 CCC Girls Basketball Tournament Bracket

The 2020 CCC Girls Basketball Tournament will begin Thursday, Feb. 20 with the first round at the sites of the eight higher seeds and conclude with the final three rounds at Glastonbury High School.

The quarterfinals will be held all day Saturday, beginning at 11 a.m. at Glastonbury. The semifinals will be Tuesday, Feb. 25 and the championship will be Thursday, Feb. 27.

E.O. Smith, the No. 14 seed in this year’s tournament, is the defending champion. Newington, last year’s runner up, is the No. 1 seed.