2020 CCC Girls Basketball Tournament Bracket

The 2020 CCC Girls Basketball Tournament will begin Thursday, Feb. 20 with the first round at the sites of the eight higher seeds and conclude with the final three rounds at Glastonbury High School.
The quarterfinals will be held all day Saturday, beginning at 11 a.m. at Glastonbury. The semifinals will be Tuesday, Feb. 25 and the championship will be Thursday, Feb. 27.
E.O. Smith, the No. 14 seed in this year’s tournament, is the defending champion. Newington, last year’s runner up, is the No. 1 seed.
TOURNAMENT BRACKET
Recent Championship History
2019 — E.O. SMITH 53, Newington 45
2018 — ENFIELD 60, Hall 49
2017 — ENFIELD 71, Middletown 43
2016 — EO SMITH 81, South Windsor 68
2015 — FARMINGTON 61, South Windsor 52
2014 — WEAVER 58, EO Smith 49
2013 — GLASTBONBURY 52, Southington 30
2012 — GLASTONBURY 58, Manchester 52
2011 — GLASTONBURY 67, Manchester 53
2010 — NORTHWEST CATHOLIC 41, EO Smith 34
2009 — NEW BRITAIN 56, Wethersfield 44
2008 — NEW BRITAIN 44, Bulkeley 43
2007 — WINDSOR 52, Fermi 44